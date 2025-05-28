Michelin-starred chefs learn the joys of Korean fermented sauce at South Jeolla event
Published: 28 May. 2025, 17:22
- KIM JU-YEON
South Jeolla hosted a culinary event on Wednesday bringing together Michelin-starred chefs and Korea’s traditional fermentation masters to explore the art of jang — Korea's fermented sauce that was recognized by Uneseco as a cultural heritage.
The “Namdo Master’s Heritage Culinary Class” (translated) took place at Ki Soon-do's fermentation school in Damyang, where Ki — the food grand master and heir to a 370-year-old soy sauce even served to presidents — led a workshop on traditional jang-making techniques. Jang includes soy sauce, gochujang (red chili pepper paste) and soybean paste.
Eight internationally acclaimed chefs, including Frederic Anton from France, Gert De Mangeleer from Belgium, and Toraik Chua from Singapore, participated.
Five Korean chefs and students from Mokpo Science University’s Department of Food and Nutrition also took part.
The program featured a hands-on jang-making session, followed by a demonstration of menu ideas using traditional sauces.
Participants discussed how these deeply fermented flavors could be adapted to global cuisines.
“South Jeolla’s jang has a uniquely elegant depth from the soybeans and fermentation,” said Chua. “It opens up an entirely new culinary spectrum.”
Yoo Hyun-ho, director of tourism and sports at South Jeolla's provincial government, emphasized the region’s growing international reputation in food, stressing how the province's agricultural and seafood exports surpassed $780 million in 2024.
“South Jeolla is Korea's culinary hub," Yoo said. “The upcoming Namdo International Culinary Expo in Mokpo this October will further showcase the province as the origin of K-food to the world.”
