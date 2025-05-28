Adapting to the shifting garden of May (KOR)

May, often hailed as the queen of seasons, brings with it a garden in transition. Early spring flowers fade, leaving behind weary flower beds. Weeds emerge with renewed vigor, and the gardener enters an inevitable tug-of-war with wild growth. Following Ipha (May 5) and moving toward Soman season (which falls around May 21 but shifts slightly each year based on the solar calendar), the season becomes increasingly sun-drenched. Traditionally viewed as the true beginning of the agricultural calendar, this period signals the harvesting of barley, transplanting of rice and planting of a wide range of vegetables.Yet the weather in May remains unpredictable. As the Korean proverb goes, “An old man may freeze to death in the winds of Soman.” Chilly spells return without warning, while midday temperatures can feel like the height of summer. This stark fluctuation challenges both plants and people, straining their ability to adapt.After days spent indoors battling the aches of a mild illness, the author recounts stumbling upon a history book. Within its pages emerged a striking parallel between the resilience of gardens and a pivotal moment in Western civilization. Art historian Ernst Gombrich pointed to a remarkable phenomenon around 500 B.C., a time he described as historically perplexing.During the Greco-Persian Wars, the vast Persian Empire under Darius I was in its prime, while the Greek world was a loose alliance of city-states. Despite the imbalance, the Greeks resisted and eventually prevailed. Their stand at Marathon — where a soldier’s legendary run to Athens later gave birth to the modern race — and their naval triumph at Salamis were more than military victories.According to Gombrich, the Greeks' strength lay not in political structure or brute force, but in their sensitivity to change and their drive for innovation. Their refusal to be complacent fueled their resistance against the empire.A similar principle plays out in the garden. Constantly exposed to wind, rain, and fluctuating temperatures, the natural world does not yield. Instead, its inhabitants — both plant and animal — adjust, evolve and persist. Beneath their fragile appearance lies a quiet, enduring power.Even as physical ailments accompany the shifting season, the garden offers a subtle lesson. Survival belongs not to the strongest, but to those most responsive to change. May's turbulence reminds us that adaptation, not avoidance, is the key to growth — in history, in nature and in ourselves.계절의 여왕 5월의 정원은 사뭇 다르다. 봄꽃은 져서 화단은 추레해지고, 풀들의 성장은 강해진다. 정원은 엄청난 잡초와의 밀당이 시작된다. 5월은 입하(5월 5일)를 지나 태양의 기운이 충만해지는 소만(5월 21일)을 거친다. 소만은 본격적인 농사의 시작점으로 본다. 보리를 수확하고, 모내기를 하고, 각종 채소를 심는다. 하지만 날씨는 격변이다. ‘소만 바람에 설늙은이 얼어 죽는다’는 말처럼 수시로 추위가 찾아들다 낮에는 한여름의 뜨거움을 맛본다. 이 극심한 변화에 식물도 사람도 힘겨울 수밖에 없다.나도 몸살 기운에 며칠 집안에 머물렀다. 우연히 역사책을 꺼내 들었는데, 그 안에서 찾은 정원과 역사의 묘한 일치점에 깜짝 놀랐다. 미술사학자 곰브리치는 기원전 500년 즈음에 역사적으로 이해하기 힘든 일이 일어났다고 했다. 그리스-페르시아 전쟁으로, 당시 페르시아는 다리우스 1세가 제국의 시대를 열던 때였다. 그리스는 도시 연맹에 불과했다. 하지만 그들은 저항했고, 끝내 승리한다. 그 첫 번째 전쟁이 마라톤 지역에 페르시아 원정군이 상륙한 사실을 알리기 위해 아테네까지 뛰었던 병사 이야기가 유래한 마라톤 전투, 두 번째는 살라미스섬에서의 결전이다.곰브리치는 국가로 성장하지도 않았던 도시인들이 거둔 승리의 원인이 변화와 적응에 민감한 삶의 태도였다고 말한다. 이들은 만족하지 않고, 새로움과 변화를 추구했다. 그래서 거대 제국에 반발해 싸우는 힘이 되었다는 분석이다. 정원에서도 비슷한 일이 일어난다. 정원은 눈·비·바람·온도에 끊임없이 부대낀다. 하지만 그 안의 식물과 동물은 이런 변화에 묻히지 않고, 적응하고 진화하며 살아낸다. 연약하지만 결코 지지 않는 힘이 존재한다. 봄날, 이래저래 몸살이 많다. 하지만 우리도 변화에 꺾이지 않고 잘 적응하여 살아남을 것이라고 믿어본다.