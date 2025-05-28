Korean presidential debates fall short of purpose (KOR)

With the conclusion of the third and final televised debate last night, the official series of presidential debates for Korea’s 21st election has wrapped. Introduced in the 1997 election, the purpose of these debates has been to allow voters to compare the candidates’ policies, values and reasoning abilities in order to promote informed and rational voting decisions.Few would argue that this year’s debates lived up to that goal. Even considering the limited time candidates had to develop policy platforms due to the sudden nature of this snap election, the overall quality of the debates proved deeply disappointing.Rather than focusing on policy or demonstrating administrative competence, the candidates resorted to personal attacks and petty wordplay. In the second debate, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo attacked Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung by invoking past controversies, including the so-called fake bachelor incident and profanity-laced recordings involving Lee’s family. Lee responded by bringing up allegations of Kim’s mistreatment of firefighters. Though the debate was meant to center on “overcoming social division,” the exchanges only exacerbated it. During the first debate, nominally about economic policy, the discussion devolved into accusations surrounding insurrection and authoritarianism.By the end of the second debate, the negativity reached such a level that Lee and Kim filed mutual complaints for spreading false information. The final debate followed a similar pattern. As the quality of the discourse declined, so did public interest. Viewer ratings for the first and second debates stood at 19.6 percent and 18.4 percent, respectively — the first time since televised debates were introduced that ratings dropped below the 20 percent mark.For these debates to fulfill their intended purpose, institutional reforms are urgently needed. First, the number and duration of debates should be increased. Currently, only three debates are mandated by the National Election Commission, each lasting 120 minutes. That is not enough time to seriously vet the candidates. The format must also be revised. At present, debates feature a rigid time allotment system, limiting each candidate’s speaking time in free discussion to just six and a half minutes. This mechanical equality prevents deeper engagement and allows candidates to evade tough questions with vague or irrelevant answers. More opportunities for head-to-head, two-person debates should be introduced.In addition, moderators or policy experts should be allowed to question candidates directly on behalf of voters. In Korea, moderators are limited to managing time, whereas in U.S. presidential debates, they play an active role in maintaining quality and pressing candidates for substantive answers. Concerns have also been raised about the overcrowded debate format. It is difficult to maintain focus when candidates polling at 1 or 2 percent receive equal speaking time as those polling at 30 or 40 percent. Raising the participation threshold could help sharpen focus on candidates with viable public support.어젯밤 TV토론을 끝으로 이번 대선에서 예정된 세 번의 대선후보 TV토론이 모두 마무리됐다. 1997년 대선부터 도입된 후보 TV토론의 취지는 후보자들의 정책·가치관·사고력 등을 유권자가 직접 비교평가하도록 해 합리적이고 이성적인 투표를 유도하겠다는 것이다. 하지만 이번 TV토론 시리즈가 소기의 목적을 달성했다고 평가할 사람은 별로 없을 것이다. 대통령 탄핵으로 급작스레 진행된 대선이라 후보들이 정책 역량을 숙성할 기간이 없었다는 점을 고려하더라도 전반적인 토론의 수준은 매우 실망스러웠다.후보들은 정책과 국정 수행 능력을 따지기보단 인신공격과 말꼬리잡기에만 몰두하는 모습을 보였다.3차 토론에서 국민의힘 김문수 후보는 “(더불어민주당 이재명 후보의) 주변 인물이 너무 많이 사망했다”며 이 후보를 공격했고, 이 후보는 “김 후보도 측근들이 부정비리로 처벌받지 않았냐”고 반격했다. 개혁신당 이준석 후보가 이재명 후보의 ‘형수 욕설’ 논란을 거론하자 이재명 후보는 “이준석 후보는 계엄 때 왜 집에서 샤워하면서 시간을 끌었냐”고 따졌다. 1, 2차 토론 때와 똑같이 토론 주제와 상관없는 네거티브 공방만 판쳤다. 이재명 후보와 김문수 후보는 허위사실 공표로 상호 고발하는 추태까지 벌였다. 토론 수준이 바닥을 기니 유권자의 관심도 떨어진다. 지상파와 종편을 합쳐 1, 2차 토론 시청률은 각각 19.6%와 18.4%에 불과했는데 TV토론이 도입된 이후 시청률이 20%대 미만으로 떨어진 건 이번이 처음이다.대선 TV토론이 애초의 목적을 달성하려면 제도적 개선이 절실하다. 우선 TV토론의 횟수와 시간을 늘릴 필요가 있다. 지금은 중앙선관위 주최로 3회에 걸쳐 회당 120분의 토론만 의무적으로 열리는데, 이걸로는 부족하다. 또 실질적인 토론이 이뤄질 수 있도록 포맷도 바꿔야 한다. 지금은 후보 주도권 토론이 시간총량제 방식이어서 각 후보의 발언 시간이 6분30초 이내로 제한돼 있다. 기계적 균형에만 초점을 맞추다 보니 깊이 있는 토론이 진행되기 힘들다. 약점이 드러났을 때 동문서답으로 빠져나가도 추궁할 틈이 없다. 충분한 양자토론의 기회가 주어져야 한다.또 사회자나 전문가가 유권자를 대신해 후보에게 직접 질의하는 방식도 고려할 필요가 있다. 한국의 TV토론은 사회자가 발언 시간만 조정하는 제한적 역할에 그치지만, 미국 대선 TV토론에선 사회자가 토론의 품질 유지를 위해 적극적으로 개입한다. TV토론 참여자가 너무 많아 진행이 산만하다는 불만도 터져나온다. 지지율 30~40%대 후보와 지지율 1~2%대 후보가 똑같은 발언 분량을 얻는 건 불합리한 측면이 있다. 유권자의 관심이 집중된 주요 후보들이 부각되도록 토론의 문턱을 높이는 방안도 검토해야 한다.