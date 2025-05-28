Ateez to release 12th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.3' on June 13
Published: 28 May. 2025, 09:07
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Ateez will release its 12th EP "Golden Hour: Part.3" on June 13, its agency KQ Entertainment said Wednesday.
The album comes seven months since the previous album, "Golden Hour: Part.2," was released last November. The album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart and peaked at No. 4 on the British Official Albums Chart Top 100.
The first part of the "Golden Hour" series — Ateez’s 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 1" (2024) — sold 250,000 copies in the United States in 2024, making it the fourth highest selling CD in the country, according to music industry data tracker Luminate.
Ateez was also the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella in April 2024.
The band wrapped up its latest world tour titled “Towards the Light: Will to Power” in March and will start its “In Your Fantasy” tour in July with two concerts in Incheon on July 5 and 6.
Ateez will hold a total of 14 concerts in 12 cities across North America: New York City on July 13; Baltimore, Maryland, on July 16; Nashville, Tennessee, on July 19; Orlando on July 21 and 22; Chicago on July 26; Tacoma, Washington, on July 30; San Jose, California, on Aug. 2; Los Angeles on Aug. 8 and 9; Glendale, California, on Aug. 12; and Mexico City on Aug. 23.
It will be Ateez's first time holding a concert in Baltimore, Orlando, Nashville and San Jose. Its Chicago concert will be at Wrigley Field, making the members the second set of Korean artists to perform there after BTS in 2022.
