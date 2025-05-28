 Ateez to release 12th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.3' on June 13
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ateez to release 12th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.3' on June 13

Published: 28 May. 2025, 09:07
Boy band Ateez during a meet and greet held in Japan in March [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Ateez during a meet and greet held in Japan in March [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Ateez will release its 12th EP "Golden Hour: Part.3" on June 13, its agency KQ Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The album comes seven months since the previous album, "Golden Hour: Part.2," was released last November. The album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart and peaked at No. 4 on the British Official Albums Chart Top 100.
 

Related Article

 
The first part of the "Golden Hour" series — Ateez’s 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 1" (2024) — sold 250,000 copies in the United States in 2024, making it the fourth highest selling CD in the country, according to music industry data tracker Luminate.
 
Ateez was also the first K-pop boy band to perform at Coachella in April 2024.
 
Boy band Ateez's 12th EP ″Golden Hour: Part.3″ set for release on June 13 [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Ateez's 12th EP ″Golden Hour: Part.3″ set for release on June 13 [KQ ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The band wrapped up its latest world tour titled “Towards the Light: Will to Power” in March and will start its “In Your Fantasy” tour in July with two concerts in Incheon on July 5 and 6.
 
Ateez will hold a total of 14 concerts in 12 cities across North America: New York City on July 13; Baltimore, Maryland, on July 16; Nashville, Tennessee, on July 19; Orlando on July 21 and 22; Chicago on July 26; Tacoma, Washington, on July 30; San Jose, California, on Aug. 2; Los Angeles on Aug. 8 and 9; Glendale, California, on Aug. 12; and Mexico City on Aug. 23.
 
It will be Ateez's first time holding a concert in Baltimore, Orlando, Nashville and San Jose. Its Chicago concert will be at Wrigley Field, making the members the second set of Korean artists to perform there after BTS in 2022. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Ateez KQ Entertainment

More in K-pop

Ateez to release 12th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.3' on June 13

aespa’s Karina faces backlash over election-season Instagram post

Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' hits No. 1 on Spotify's daily global chart

HYBE to sell entire stake in SM Entertainment to China's Tencent

'World of Street Woman Fighter' takes the battle global

Related Stories

Ateez to release 9-hour DVD of behind-the-scenes footage, performance videos

Ateez to release fourth Japanese single on Oct. 2

Ateez announces 'Golden Hour: Part. 1' EP release ahead of North American tour dates

Ateez to release Japanese single 'Not Okay,' hold fan showcase

Ateez's San shows his love for Namhae
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)