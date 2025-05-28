For IU, success is a 'Never Ending Story' as 'A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3' sweeps charts
Published: 28 May. 2025, 16:27
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
IU has swept the major domestic music charts with “A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3,” her first cover album in eight years.
Upon its release at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, all six tracks from the album entered the charts on streaming sites Melon, Genie and Bugs, with “Never Ending Story” topping the real-time charts on Genie and Bugs. As of Wednesday morning, the song ranked No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100, following 10cm’s “To Reach You.”
This is IU’s third installment in her cover album project. On her first album, “A Flower Bookmark (2014),” she reinterpreted classics like Sanulrim’s “The Meaning of You” (1984) and Cho Deok-bae’s “My Old Story” (1985). In “A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 2” (2017), she remade hits such as Yang Hee-eun’s “Autumn Morning” (1991) and Kim Gun-mo’s “Sleepless Rainy Night” (1992). Once again, her reinterpretation of iconic songs is drawing attention.
The title track, “Never Ending Story,” is a reimagining of the 2002 classic by Boohwal. IU’s signature vocals blend with the dreamy arrangement by composer Seo Dong-hwan, known for “Love Wins All.”
“It's one of those famous songs that we don't even bother to chew on the melody and lyrics because they've become so familiar in our memories,” said IU in explaining the song. “This melody and the lyrics, which are both so good that they give us goosebumps even when savored separately, are contained in one song. It's new, but I was ecstatic every time I heard it, and I coughed every time I sang it.”
The music video garnered attention for its homage to director Hur Jin-ho’s film “Christmas in August” (1998), surpassing one million views in just 12 hours.
IU plays a colleague of Darim, played by Shim Eun-ha in the film, sharing a quiet romance with a comic book shop clerk, played by Heo Nam-jun, mirroring Darim’s relationship with Jung-won, played by Han Suk-kyu in the film. A prop ID photo of IU taken at the fictional photo studio also makes an appearance.
'It gave me goosebumps'
The album includes “Red Sneakers,” originally by Park Hye-kyung, “October 4th” by Seo Taiji, “Last Scene” by Roller Coaster, “A Beautiful Person” by Shin Jung-hyun & Yup Juns and “Square’s Dream” by White, a project group led by composer Yoo Young-seok, totaling six tracks.
IU’s team formally requested copyright approval from the original artists, even notifying them of plans to pay homage to their album covers. This careful process elevated the remake project into one of respect and tribute.
“While her earlier ‘A Flower Bookmark’ albums focused on connecting with older generations, this one reflects IU’s personal tastes in both song selection and arrangement,” said music critic Kim Do-heon.” It’s a clever continuation of the singer-songwriter legacy.”
Veteran artists have welcomed IU’s renditions. Seo Taiji, who rarely reveals his current activities, shared the album cover with the caption “October 4th IU” on his company’s social media on release day. Guitarist Lee Sang-soon of Roller Coaster contributed with a new performance for “Last Scene."
Park Hye-kyung expressed her delight in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo: “I was thrilled to hear that IU, whom I’ve always admired, chose to sing a song that reflects my personal story of my first love. Her clear and pure voice shone, and the arrangement captured the song’s atmosphere so delicately. I got goosebumps listening to the final part.”
Appealing to today’s tastes
While the album honors past masterpieces, IU enlisted some of today’s hottest producers to bridge generational gaps.
“It's not a simple reproduction of the past, but a remake that is interpreted with a contemporary sensibility,” said critic Kim.
“Red Sneakers” was arranged by singer-songwriter Lee Jin-ah, adding a bright and refreshing tone. “October 4th” was reimagined by Cloud, a composer known for his work in urban pop, infusing it with rich instrumental layers.
On “October 4th,” IU noted, “I interpreted ‘that girl’ in the intro as a distant version of my younger self, and I sang it as if I were talking to her from where I am now.”
Sumin & Slom, a duo blending hip-hop and R&B, arranged “Last Scene,” featuring husky-voiced singer Wonstein.
The globally recognized collective Balming Tiger rearranged “A Beautiful Person.”
“It’s a fascinating version born from the meeting of legendary artist Shin Joong-hyun and today’s most influential hipsters, Balming Tiger,” IU said of the song.
“Square’s Dream” ties into its theme by collaborating with the block-building game Minecraft. YouTube creator SleepGround designed a purple room for IU, showcased in the trailer.
The melody incorporates “pew-pew” sound effects to simulate gameplay. According to IU, composer Je-hwi, behind “Through the Night” (2017) and sound effect expert FlexInDoor — both avid gamers — fully utilized their skills in the arrangement.
“Despite the distinct lineup of arrangers, the album as a whole highlights vocal-centered mixing,” said music critic Lim Hee-yoon. “Rather than musical experimentation, this project prioritizes accessibility and generational connection. IU’s grasp of lyrical nuance and melodic repetition stands out.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)