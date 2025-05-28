Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' makes Billboard Hot 100 at 90th
Published: 28 May. 2025, 12:45
- LIM JEONG-WON
BTS member Jin’s “Don’t Say You Love Me” entered the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart for the first time, placing 90th, Billboard announced Tuesday.
Billboard announced the news through a chart preview uploaded on its official social media accounts on Tuesday.
This is the third time a solo song by Jin has entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, following "The Astronaut” in 2022 and “Running Wild” last year.
“Don't Say You Love Me” is the lead track of Jin's second EP “Echo.”
It previously ranked 58th on Britain's Official Singles Chart Top 100 and topped Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart.
Jin is set to perform at Goyang Stadium for his first solo concert, titled “#RunSeokjin_EP.Tour” on June 28 and 29. Then he will perform 18 concerts in nine cities: Chiba, Japan; Osaka, Japan; Anaheim, California; Dallas; Tampa, Florida; Newark; London and Amsterdam.
