Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to hold first solo concert in Taiwan this July

Published: 28 May. 2025, 12:03
Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo [RBW]

Moonbyul of girl group Mamamoo will hold her first solo concert in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on July 26, her agency RBW said Wednesday.
 
Titled “sea;nema,” the concert will take place at the Kaohsiung Music Center. 
 

The title, “sea;nema,” is a portmanteau of “sea” and “cinema,” hinting at a dreamy, seaside-themed show that promises a romantic summer night filled with music.
 
The Kaohsiung performance follows two fan concerts in Japan — one in Tokyo on July 4 and another in Osaka on July 12 — as Moonbyul expands her fan meeting series across Asia.
 
Tickets for the Kaohsiung fan concert will be available on K-Monstar, with presales for members opening June 15 and general sales following on June 16. 
 
A poster for Moonbyul's concert “Moon Byul Fan Concert ‘sea;nema’ In Kaohsiung” [RBW]

Ahead of the fan concert, Moonbyul will release her digital single “ICY BBY” on June 17 — her first new music in about 10 months. The track will serve as a prerelease for her upcoming album.  
 
Moonbyul debuted as a member of Mamamoo in 2014. The group — Moonbyul, Solar, Hwasa and Wheein — gained commercial success with hit songs including “Mr. Ambiguous” (2014), “Um Oh Ah Yeh” (2015), “Taller Than You” (2016), “Starry Night” (2018) and “Gogobebe” (2019).

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
