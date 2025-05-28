NCT's Ten makes solo debut on Japan with EP 'Humanity'
Published: 28 May. 2025, 11:52
Boy band NCT’s Ten made his solo debut in Japan on Wednesday with the release of his first Japanese EP “Humanity.”
The album includes six tracks: the lead track “Silence,” as well as “Flash,” “Burn It Up,” “All Good,” “Living Now” and “Yumenotsuzuki.”
“Silence” is a drum and bass track with lyrics that express a sense of loneliness. The music video for the song will be released at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the SMTown YouTube channel and other platforms.
Ten kicked off his first solo tour in Japan, “Time Warp,” in Osaka on May 1 and 2.
The boy band member completed shows in Fukuoka on May 4, Tachikawa in Tokyo on May 17 and 18 and Nagoya on Saturday and Sunday. He will conclude the tour in Shibuya in Tokyo on Friday and Saturday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)