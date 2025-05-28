Ateez to release 12th EP 'Golden Hour: Part.3' on June 13

NCT's Ten makes solo debut on Japan with EP 'Humanity'

Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to hold first solo concert in Taiwan this July

Tickets sell out for Riize solo concert in Seoul, limited-view seats to open

Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' makes Billboard Hot 100 at 90th

Related Stories

'2022 Oneus Tour: Blood Moon' to start on Feb. 12

P1Harmony to tour eight U.S. cities in March

Singer-songwriter Jukjae to begin tour of Korea on Nov. 19

Riize to embark on Asian solo tour in July

Indonesian government to allow Blackpink to perform at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium