Tickets sell out for Riize solo concert in Seoul, limited-view seats to open
Published: 28 May. 2025, 12:03
- LIM JEONG-WON
All tickets to boy band Riize’s first-ever solo concert in Seoul are sold out, and now even limited-view seats are being opened to meet overwhelming fan demand, its agency SM Entertainment said Wednesday.
Riize will open additional seats with restricted views for its performances, titled "Riizing Loud," set for July 4 to 6 at KSPO Dome in Seoul. All three shows had previously sold out during early access sales for official fan club Briize members.
Tickets for the newly released seats will go on sale at 8 p.m. on Friday via Melon Ticket.
The announcement follows the band’s comeback with its first full-length album “Odyssey,” released May 19. The album has become Riize’s third consecutive million-seller and is topping charts both at home and abroad. It ranked No. 1 on Apple Music’s Korea chart and China’s QQ Music digital sales chart, while also earning a platinum certification and dominating Japan’s Line Music rankings.
Riize debuted as a seven-member group on Sept. 4, 2023, with its first single, “Get a Guitar.” The EP “Riizing” was released on June 17, 2024, with its lead track “Boom Boom Bass” (2024) peaking at No. 2 on the Melon Top 100 chart.
