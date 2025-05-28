UAU reveals new direction with diverse performance at 'Playlist #You Are You' launch — in pictures

Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Dreamcatcher’s first subunit, UAU, held a showcase at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on Wednesday to celebrate the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You.”
The trio — comprising JiU, SuA and Yoohyeon— performed the lead tracks “2 Months,” and “Attitude,” and took questions from the media.
The album features four tracks, including double lead singles “2 Months,” and “Attitude” and B-sides “Sacrifice,” and “Good Luck.”
UAU is Dreamcatcher’s first subunit since the group’s debut in 2017. The name stands for “You Are You” and also represents each of the members’ names.
“When people think of Dreamcatcher, the rock genre naturally comes to mind,” JiU told reporters. “For UAU, instead of sticking to a specific genre, we decided to take a freer approach. We’re trying out a more flexible, genre-diverse style.”
“For Dreamcatcher, we’ve always had a strong conceptual style, which doesn’t necessarily allow for an easy emotional connection to everyday experiences,” Yoohyeon added. “With UAU, we’ve included elements that people can easily relate to in a daily life, like love, for example.”
“Playlist #You Are You” was released on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Here are highlights from the event, during which UAU’s members posed for cameras and introduced their new album.
Girl group UAU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “2 Months” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU answers reporters’ questions during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “Attitude” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “Attitude” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group UAU performs lead track “Attitude” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s JiU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s JiU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s JiU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s JiU poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s SuA poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s SuA poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s SuA poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s SuA poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s Yoohyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s Yoohyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s Yoohyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
UAU’s Yoohyeon poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group's first EP. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)