UAU's members say performing in Dreamcatcher 'made us what we are today'

Published: 28 May. 2025, 18:44
UAU, girl group Dreamcatcher's first subunit, performs during a press showcase at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul on May 28 for its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Departing from the signature rock-inspired sound that defined Dreamcatcher’s career over the past eight years, UAU — the girl group’s first subunit — is charting a new path through its first EP, “Playlist #You Are You,” introducing a new, more personal side of themselves.

 
“Playlist #You Are You” features two lead tracks, “2 Months” and “Attitude,” alongside two B-sides, “Sacrifice” and “Good Luck.” “2 Months” is an experimental pop track with Afrobeat-inspired instrumentals telling a story of a lover asking to take things slowly. “Attitude,” which the members described as a song that pairs well with a cocktail, is set against slow breakbeat and marked by an intense chorus.
 
UAU — consisting of members JiU, SuA and Yoohyeon — said during a press showcase at the Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul ahead of the record's release that thevibe shift feels truer to who they are. 
 

“We’ve been presenting more conceptual images so far,” Yoohyeon said. “But with this album, I feel like this reflects more of myself.”
 
“Dreamcatcher, as a group, is heavily associated with the rock genre, which I’m very proud and grateful for,” said JiU. “But with UAU, instead of going for a specific sound from the beginning, we wish to explore more diverse genres of music.”
 
SuA said the genre shift “hasn’t been easy,” noting that typical Dreamcatcher songs tend to require strong, powerful vocals while UAU’s lean more into airy tones. 
 
UAU is Dreamcatcher’s first subunit since the seven-member girl group debuted in 2017. The larger septet — which also includes members Siyeon, Handong, Dami, and Gahyun — is known for its intense rock sounds, unique for a K-pop girl group, notable in songs such as “Deja Vu” (2019), “Scream” (2020), “Break the Wall” (2020) and “Odd Eye” (2021).
 
All members of Dreamcatche besides Handong and Gahyun previously performed as Minx from 2014 to 2016, meaning all three members of UAU are now more than 10 years into their careers.

 
“Because there has been Minx, we now have Dreamcatcher, which led to UAU as well,” said SuA, adding, “All the past moments have made us what we are today — they were all very precious.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
