이재명, 박정희 전 대통령에 이례적 찬사…왜?
Published: 28 May. 2025, 08:00
Why Lee Jae-myung praised Park Chung Hee on the campaign trail
이재명, 박정희 전 대통령에 이례적 찬사…왜?
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Judging by his economic rhetoric and campaign pledges alone, it might be hard to tell the political affiliation of Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party (DP) front-runner.
rhetoric: 발언
campaign pledge: 대선 공약
political affiliation: 정치적 성향, 정파성
이재명 더불어민주당 대선 후보의 경제 관련 발언과 대선 공약만 보면 정치적 성향을 판단하기 어려울 수 있다.
Lee openly credited former President Park Chung Hee for his role in advancing Korea’s industrialization during his campaign last week, stating, “What do ideology or political camps matter? Whether it’s a Park Chung Hee policy or a Kim Dae-jung policy, it doesn’t matter.”
credit: (공로 등을) 인정하다
advance: 발전시키다
ideology: 이념
political camp: 진영
이 후보는 지난주 유세 중 박정희 전 대통령이 한국의 산업화를 발전시킨 것을 공개적으로 인정하며 "진영이나 이념이 뭐가 중요한가. 박정희 정책이면 어떻고 김대중 정책이면 어떤가"라고 말했다.
His remarks mark a clear departure from the platforms of progressive presidents and candidates who distanced themselves from the former president, widely considered a conservative.
mark a clear departure from: ~과 벗어나다, 차이를 보이다
platform: 노선, 기반체계
distance: 거리를 두다
이런 발언은 보수 성향으로 널리 인식되는 박 전 대통령과 거리를 두려 했던 과거 진보 성향 대통령들과 후보들의 노선에서 확연히 벗어난 것이다.
On the other hand, Lee has not explicitly mentioned the redistribution of wealth via higher tax on the rich and big corporations — often at the center of liberal campaigns — on the campaign trail. It was notably absent from the latest presidential debate.
explicitly: 분명하게
redistribution: 재분배
반면, 이 후보는 진보 진영의 핵심 공약 중 하나였던 부유층 및 대기업에 대한 증세를 통한 부의 재분배에 대해서는 선거운동 중 분명하게 언급하지 않았다. 최근 열린 대선 토론에서도 관련 내용은 눈에 띄지 않았다.
Things were different when he ran for president three years ago, when he pledged to distribute a universal basic income: 1 million won ($714) to all citizens 30 and older each year and 2 million won to those 19 to 29.
run for: ~에 출마하다
pledge to: 약속하다, 공약하다
이는 3년 전 이 후보의 대선 출마 당시와는 확연히 다른 모습이다. 그는 당시 30세 이상 국민에게는 연 100만 원, 19세부터 29세까지는 연 200만 원의 보편적 기본소득을 지급하겠다고 공약했었다.
The rightward shift, experts say, aims to better absorb the center-right base while acknowledging that in the current political climate, universal basic income no longer has the appeal it once did.
absorb: 흡수하다
universal basic income: 보편적 기본소득
전문가들은 이 후보의 이러한 보수 성향으로의 이동이 중도 보수층을 흡수하려는 전략이자, 현재의 정치 환경에서는 보편적 기본소득이 예전만큼의 매력을 지니지 못한다는 판단에 따른 것이라고 분석한다.
After the country's GDP contracted 0.2 percent in the January-March period, the unorthodox stance exposes the shortcomings of the income-focused growth strategy that DP-affiliated candidates have advocated in the past.
unorthodox: 이례적인
shortcoming: 한계
올해 1분기 한국의 GDP가 0.2% 감소한 가운데, 이 후보의 이례적인 접근은 과거 민주당 후보들이 강조했던 소득주도성장 전략의 한계를 드러낸다.
“During the 2022 election, basic income was a hallmark of Lee’s campaign,” said Joseph Yi, a political science professor at Hanyang University. “However, its relative absence today likely reflects both political pragmatism and changing economic circumstances. The policy faced skepticism from fiscal conservatives, and even some within the progressive camp, due to concerns of feasibility and effectiveness. In the contexts of inflation, budget constraints and broader economic uncertainty, Lee appears to be prioritizing more targeted, fiscally cautious proposals,” Yi said in an email interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily.
hallmark: 핵심
pragmatism: 실용주의
fiscal: 재정적
constraint: 제약
조셉 이 한양대 정치외교학과 교수는 “2022년 대선 당시 기본소득은 이재명 후보 캠페인의 핵심이었다”며 “그러나 현재 기본소득 공약이 상대적으로 보이지 않는 이유는 정치적 실용주의와 변화된 경제 상황 때문”이라고 코리아중앙데일리와의 이메일 인터뷰에서 밝혔다. 그는 “재정 보수주의자들은 물론 일부 진보 진영 내에서도 정책의 실현 가능성과 효과에 대한 회의가 있었으며, 인플레이션과 예산 제약, 경제 불확실성 속에서 이 후보는 보다 목적이 명확하고 재정적으로 신중한 제안을 우선하고 있다”고 덧붙였다.
Former President Moon Jae-in’s vision of income-led growth, which envisioned that hiking the minimum wage would grow the economy, is a case in point.
envision: ~을/를 구상하다
a case in point: 대표적인 사례
문재인 전 대통령의 소득주도성장론이 대표적인 사례다. 이는 최저임금을 인상하면 경제가 성장한다는 구상이었다.
But the average quarterly GDP growth during Moon’s term stood at 2.3 percent, the lowest among those of past presidents. That of former President Park Geun-hye, Moon’s conservative predecessor, was 3.1 percent.
stand at: 기록하다
predecessor: 전임자
하지만 문 대통령 재임 중 분기 평균 GDP 성장률은 2.3%을 기록하며, 전직 대통령 중 가장 낮았다. 그 직전 박근혜 전 대통령 임기 중 성장률은 3.1%였다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)