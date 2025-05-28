Korean presidential debates fall short of purpose

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

With the conclusion of the third and final televised debate last night, the official series of presidential debates for Korea’s 21st election has wrapped. Introduced in the 1997 election, the purpose of these debates has been to allow voters to compare the candidates’ policies, values and reasoning abilities in order to promote informed and rational voting decisions.Few would argue that this year’s debates lived up to that goal. Even considering the limited time candidates had to develop policy platforms due to the sudden nature of this snap election, the overall quality of the debates proved deeply disappointing.Rather than focusing on policy or demonstrating administrative competence, the candidates resorted to personal attacks and petty wordplay. In the second debate, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo attacked Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung by invoking past controversies, including the so-called fake bachelor incident and profanity-laced recordings involving Lee’s family. Lee responded by bringing up allegations of Kim’s mistreatment of firefighters. Though the debate was meant to center on “overcoming social division,” the exchanges only exacerbated it. During the first debate, nominally about economic policy, the discussion devolved into accusations surrounding insurrection and authoritarianism.By the end of the second debate, the negativity reached such a level that Lee and Kim filed mutual complaints for spreading false information. The final debate followed a similar pattern. As the quality of the discourse declined, so did public interest. Viewer ratings for the first and second debates stood at 19.6 percent and 18.4 percent, respectively — the first time since televised debates were introduced that ratings dropped below the 20 percent mark.For these debates to fulfill their intended purpose, institutional reforms are urgently needed. First, the number and duration of debates should be increased. Currently, only three debates are mandated by the National Election Commission, each lasting 120 minutes. That is not enough time to seriously vet the candidates. The format must also be revised. At present, debates feature a rigid time allotment system, limiting each candidate’s speaking time in free discussion to just six and a half minutes. This mechanical equality prevents deeper engagement and allows candidates to evade tough questions with vague or irrelevant answers. More opportunities for head-to-head, two-person debates should be introduced.In addition, moderators or policy experts should be allowed to question candidates directly on behalf of voters. In Korea, moderators are limited to managing time, whereas in U.S. presidential debates, they play an active role in maintaining quality and pressing candidates for substantive answers. Concerns have also been raised about the overcrowded debate format. It is difficult to maintain focus when candidates polling at 1 or 2 percent receive equal speaking time as those polling at 30 or 40 percent. Raising the participation threshold could help sharpen focus on candidates with viable public support.