In final presidential debate, candidates spar over nuclear armament, North Korea and martial law

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung extends lead in final opinion poll before presidential election

Major candidates set to vote early in presidential election

KBS probing 'accidental' post by World account in support of PPP's Kim

Lee Jun-seok apologizes for asking if sticking chopsticks in women is misogyny: 'I was quoting'

Related Stories

Reform Party nominates Lee Jun-seok as candidate for possible presidential election

Lee Jun-seok rules out presidential campaign merger with PPP's Kim

Lee Jun-seok claims to offer viable alternative to PPP that buried itself

Lee Jun-seok stumps hard against main parties' candidates in Daegu

Candidates trade blows on martial law, AI and economy at first June 3 election debate