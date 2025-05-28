Preparing for the march to the polls

On May 28, a day before early voting for the 21st presidential election begins, election officials check stamping tools at the second early voting station set up inside the Yeonmu Cultural and Sports Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong. The site is located near the Korea Army Training Center, the nation’s largest military training facility. Early voting will take place on May 29 and 30 at 3,569 polling stations across the country before the election day on June 3. [NEWS1]