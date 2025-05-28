 Shinji of Koyote to take legal action after social media user posts old photo implying political support
Shinji of Koyote to take legal action after social media user posts old photo implying political support

Published: 28 May. 2025, 15:27
Shinji, a member of co-ed group Koyote, said she will take legal action against a user who posted a photo of her posing with the V-sign to imply she was indicating political support for People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo in Korea's 2025 election. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Shinji, a member of the veteran co-ed group Koyote, said she will take legal action after a social media user shared an old photo of her to imply political support.
 
On Tuesday, the user posted an image of Shinji posing with a man while pointing two fingers to make a V-shape. The caption read, “Shinji, Candidate No. 2. Let's unite for the country and the people. Victory. President of the people, Kim Moon-soo, fighting." 
 

The message suggested that Shinji supported Kim Moon-soo, the presidential candidate for the People Power Party.
 
Shinji responded firmly on social media, writing, “That photo is ancient. It was probably taken while I was passing by after an event. It is completely unrelated to my political affiliation."
 
"If you continue to use it this way, I’ll report it to my agency and take legal action. Take it down."
 
She emphasized that such incidents happen often and said her agency cannot always catch them in time.
 
“This isn’t my agency’s fault. It’s the fault of one individual. Please don’t blame the agency,” she wrote.
 
Shinji added that entertainers are often targeted because of their public status and that she no longer intends to stay silent.
 
“I think these things keep happening because the law isn’t strong enough. But I’m not going to let this slide just because I’m a celebrity.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
