Int'l peace forum kicks off on Jeju Island to discuss geopolitical challenges

An annual international peace forum kicked off on Korea's southern island of Jeju on Wednesday to discuss various geopolitical challenges, including the intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, the war in Ukraine and stability on the Korean Peninsula, its organizer said.The 20th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity began its three-day run at the Jeju International Convention Center, bringing together some 4,000 participants from 60 countries, including prominent former and incumbent government officials and foreign policy experts.Under this year's theme of "Innovation for Peace and Prosperity," the forum will address complex and multidimensional challenges faced by the world today, from the strategic competition between the United States and China, Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the instability in the Middle East, to promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula, among other issues.Climate change responses and the escalating race for technological supremacy are also among the key topics of the forum.The forum will start off with a world leaders' session, joined by former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, U.N. Under Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat Wamkele Mene.Korea's acting President Lee Ju-ho will make a keynote speech in the opening ceremony.A special session will take place to shed light on the present and future of bilateral relations between Korea and Japan, as the two countries are set to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations next month.A diplomats' roundtable will discuss efforts to enhance cooperation between Korea and Africa, and efforts to promote the partnership for shared growth and sustainability.A series of panel discussions are scheduled to assess the current diplomatic landscape following the launch of Donald Trump's second administration, offering in-depth assessments of his approach to Northeast Asia and exploring strategic directions for Korea.Various side events will also be held during the three-day period, showcasing Jeju's leading policy initiatives on carbon neutrality, renewable energy, and smart tourism to a global audience.Promotional and youth programs will also take place, with special art exhibitions offering a chance to experience Jeju's unique natural environment and cultural heritage, the organizer said.Yonhap