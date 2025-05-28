Bilateral bonds: Argentina celebrates 60 years of Korean immigration
Published: 28 May. 2025, 17:32 Updated: 28 May. 2025, 18:25
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The Argentine embassy in Seoul hosted a National Day celebration at the ambassador’s residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
As this year marks the 60-year anniversary of Korean immigration to Argentina, which began 1965, the embassy invited Koreans and Argentines as well as Lee Kee-sung, director-general for overseas Korean policy at the state-run Overseas Koreans Agency.
Argentine Ambassador to Korea Dario Celaya said his country is willing to strengthen bilateral ties with Korea centering on trade, technology and defense and strategic issues during his opening remarks.
"Korea represents a model of innovation and efficiency in the production of goods and services," Celaya said. "Argentina is an agri-food powerhouse with natural and human resources. Together, both countries can work together as complementary economies."
