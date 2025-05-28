 Bilateral bonds: Argentina celebrates 60 years of Korean immigration
Bilateral bonds: Argentina celebrates 60 years of Korean immigration

Published: 28 May. 2025, 17:32 Updated: 28 May. 2025, 18:25
From left: Albiol Andres, Korea's first foreign national train conductor from Argentina; Argentine Ambassador to Korea Dario Celaya; the two presenters; Liliana Ines Song, a YouTuber who promotes Korean culture in Spanish; and Lee Kee-sung, director-general for overseas Korean policy from the state-run Overseas Koreans Agency take a commemorative photo during a National Day celebration at the Argentinian ambassador's residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on May 27. This year marks the 60-year of anniversary of Korean immigration to Argentina. Celaya said his country is willing to strengthen bilateral ties with Korea centering on trade, technology and defense and strategic issues during his opening remarks. [CHOI JI-YOUNG]

The Argentine embassy in Seoul hosted a National Day celebration at the ambassador’s residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
 
As this year marks the 60-year anniversary of Korean immigration to Argentina, which began 1965, the embassy invited Koreans and Argentines as well as Lee Kee-sung, director-general for overseas Korean policy at the state-run Overseas Koreans Agency.
 

Argentine Ambassador to Korea Dario Celaya said his country is willing to strengthen bilateral ties with Korea centering on trade, technology and defense and strategic issues during his opening remarks.
 
"Korea represents a model of innovation and efficiency in the production of goods and services," Celaya said. "Argentina is an agri-food powerhouse with natural and human resources. Together, both countries can work together as complementary economies." 
 
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
