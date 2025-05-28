 Korean, Japanese biz leaders agree to boost cooperation in AI, chips, CPTPP entry
Published: 28 May. 2025, 19:27
Korean and Japanese business leaders join a group photo session during the opening ceremony of the 57th Korea-Japan Business Conference at a hotel in Seoul on May 27, 2025. [YONHAP]

Business leaders of Korea and Japan on Wednesday agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and other key sectors while supporting Seoul's efforts to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
 
The agreement was part of a joint statement adopted during the 57th Korea-Japan Business Conference held in Seoul, which brought together some 300 business and economic representatives from the two countries for an annual two-day meeting since Tuesday.
 

"On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties (between Seoul and Tokyo), we reaffirm the trust and friendship built over the years and hope to collaborate for the bright future of South Korea, Japan and the world," the statement read.
 
Specific areas of cooperation include carbon neutrality, hydrogen energy, AI and semiconductor industries, as well as bio and health care sectors. They also agreed to collaborate on addressing social challenges, such as low birthrates and aging populations.
 
On Korea's bid to join the CPTPP, the participants agreed to support preliminary measures among relevant organizations to facilitate the move.
 
The CPTPP is a major Indo-Pacific trade pact comprising 12 countries, including Japan, Australia, Canada, Britain and Vietnam, that together accounted for about 15.2 percent of global trade as of 2019.

