U.S. embassy's halt of student visa interviews leaves many Koreans in the lurch
Published: 28 May. 2025, 18:45
Following the Donald Trump administration's directive, the U.S. embassy in Seoul has temporarily halted the scheduling of student visa interviews, leaving many Korean students in limbo weeks before the fall semester begins.
According to multiple sources who attempted to book interviews on Wednesday, the online U.S. visa application system showed no available dates for student visa appointments, even after the required payment had been completed.
The disruption follows an exclusive report by Politico on Tuesday that the Trump administration ordered U.S. embassies and consulates to pause the scheduling of new interviews for student visa applicants. The decision, revealed in a cable obtained by Politico and signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is reportedly part of a broader plan to implement social media vetting for international students.
A professor who helps Korean students prepare for exchange programs at American universities says the sudden change has caused widespread confusion, especially as many are nearing the final stages of their preparations, which include applying for visas.
“The visa is one of the last steps,” said Kevin Miller, an assistant professor at Soonchunhyang University in South Chungcheong, who advises Korean students applying for exchange programs in North America and Europe.
“So far these students have been dealing with the universities, applying for housing, applying for classes and paying fees,” Miller told the Korea JoongAng Daily, referring to students planning to depart for the United States for the fall semester, which typically begins in late August or early September.
In Korea, the academic year usually begins in March.
“We don’t know how long they’re stopping the interview,” he added, saying that in some cases, students who have not yet scheduled a visa interview may have already purchased plane tickets and health insurance.
Students hoping to study abroad often buy their U.S.-bound plane tickets months in advance for cheaper fares, while others register for dormitories or find housing in advance.
So far, the students Miller advises say they have received no formal notification from their universities about the situation.
Interviews that were already scheduled are reportedly proceeding as planned.
According to Politico, the State Department cable states, “Consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued,” adding that further instructions are expected in the coming days.
The U.S. embassy in Seoul said in a press notice Wednesday afternoon, obtained by the Korea JoongAng Daily, that F, M and J visa interviews for student and exchange visitors are "ongoing." The embassy said that applicants may "continue to submit applications" and that they "encourage all applicants to monitor the website for the earliest available interview times."
It noted that since 2019, the State Department has required visa applicants to provide social media information as part of the vetting process, saying they "use all available information" in visa screening and vetting.
"All visa applicants, no matter the visa type and where they are located, are continuously vetted," the embassy said.
The move comes amid escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Ivy League universities, including the administration’s recent attempt to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students or host foreign researchers and to cancel federal funds.
In January, Trump also signed an executive order mandating the deportation of international students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests, leading to the revocation of dozens of student visas and a broader crackdown on such protests.
