 Korea University welcomes students, faculty who no longer wish to attend Harvard
Published: 28 May. 2025, 18:55
Korea University's campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul [KOREA UNIVERSITY]

Amid U.S. President Donald Trump administration's attempts to revoke Harvard's ability to admit international students, Korea University is in works to open doors to students and researchers affected by the fallout.  
 
Korea University announced Wednesday that it plans to create a special transfer program for students, researchers and faculty at Harvard and other U.S. universities that wish to continue their studies or research at the Korean university.
 

Exchange programs and summer and winter school opportunities will also be arranged for students who wish to temporarily study at Korea University, with certificates to help credits transfer to their home institutions.
 
The university also plans to recruit faculty from Harvard and other U.S. universities, with residential support to be provided if necessary. Postdoctoral researchers will have the opportunity to work at Korea University as research professors.  
 
The decision follows the Trump administration's attempt to halt Harvard from enrolling international students, based on claims the institution hasn't properly combatted antisemitism on campus. The president attempted to revoke Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification on Thursday, though a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking him the action.
 
"We will spare no effort to provide necessary support to ensure talented individuals who wish to continue their studies amid the difficult situation be able to pursue their research and academic endeavors at Korea University," said Kim Dong-one, president of Korea University.
 
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
Korea University welcomes students, faculty who no longer wish to attend Harvard

