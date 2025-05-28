 Korea's offering an easy student visa — but you have to study in this rural province
Korea's offering an easy student visa — but you have to study in this rural province

Published: 28 May. 2025, 17:40
Soonchunhyang University, one of the six universities with which South Chungcheong will trial its regional visa program, holds a matriculation ceremony on March 4. [SOONCHUNHYANG UNIVERSITY]

South Chungcheong will trial a regional visa program with Ajou Motor College, Konyang University, Sun Moon University, Soonchunhyang University, Hoseo University and Hyejeon College in an effort attract international students. 
 
Through 2026, the province will issue up to 250 D-2 student visas to applicants who can prove a minimum bank balance of 8 million won ($5,760), half the usual requirement. The students will be able to work part-time for 30 hours a week during the semester compared to the usual ceiling to 10 to 25 hours.
 

International students accepted into degree programs in auto parts, semiconductors, display, petrochemicals and steel including Sun Moon University's Division of Computer Science and Engineering and Department of Advanced Automotive Engineering, Soonchunhyang University's Department of Global Open Major and Hoseo University's Department of Semiconductor Engineering will qualify for the eased requirements.
 
The Ministry of Justice selected South Chungcheong to trial the program in April. South Chungcheong plans to add additional universities as it continues.
 
“It is time to utilize international students to help our local communities become more sustainable and revitalize regional industries,” said a spokesperson for South Chungcheong. “International students tend to have strong language skills and a good understanding of their work, and tend to be preferred by many companies as well.”
 
“We plan to use the special regional visa program to become a more appealing destination for international students and have more people reside in the region.”

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
