DP candidate Lee Jae-myung extends lead in final opinion poll before presidential election
Published: 28 May. 2025, 10:18
In the final public opinion poll before the blackout period for the 21st presidential election, liberal Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung saw an uptick in support, while conservative People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo and splinter conservative Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok experienced a drop.
Poll results released on Wednesday show Lee Jae-myung receiving 49.2 percent support, with Kim at 36.8 percent and Lee Jun-seok at 10.3 percent.
The survey, conducted by pollster Realmeter on Monday and Tuesday, targeted 1,003 eligible voters aged 18 or older nationwide. The response rate was 10.1 percent, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
Compared to the previous poll conducted last Thursday and Friday, support for Lee Jae-myung rose by 2.6 percentage points. Support for Kim fell by 0.8 percentage points and Lee Jun-seok dropped by 0.1 percentage points.
In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Lee Jae-myung and Kim, the DP candidate led with 52.3 percent compared to Kim's 41.7 percent, showing a 10.6 percentage point gap.
In a matchup between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok, the former garnered 50.6 percent, while the latter received 36.7 percent, widening the gap to 13.9 percentage points.
Starting Wednesday, the publication or citation of poll results related to the June 3 presidential election is prohibited.
Results from polls conducted before the blackout period may still be published or reported if the survey dates are clearly indicated. It is also permitted to cite poll results that were published before the blackout.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)