 DP candidate Lee Jae-myung extends lead in final opinion poll before presidential election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung extends lead in final opinion poll before presidential election

Published: 28 May. 2025, 10:18
A polling station for early voting in the presidential election stands set up at the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 27. [YONHAP]

A polling station for early voting in the presidential election stands set up at the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 27. [YONHAP]

 
In the final public opinion poll before the blackout period for the 21st presidential election, liberal Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung saw an uptick in support, while conservative People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo and splinter conservative Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok experienced a drop.
 
Poll results released on Wednesday show Lee Jae-myung receiving 49.2 percent support, with Kim at 36.8 percent and Lee Jun-seok at 10.3 percent.
 

Related Article

 
The survey, conducted by pollster Realmeter on Monday and Tuesday, targeted 1,003 eligible voters aged 18 or older nationwide. The response rate was 10.1 percent, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
 
Compared to the previous poll conducted last Thursday and Friday, support for Lee Jae-myung rose by 2.6 percentage points. Support for Kim fell by 0.8 percentage points and Lee Jun-seok dropped by 0.1 percentage points.
 
In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Lee Jae-myung and Kim, the DP candidate led with 52.3 percent compared to Kim's 41.7 percent, showing a 10.6 percentage point gap.
 
From left: Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung delivers a speech at Sky Road in Daejeon, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigns at Seomun Market in Daegu and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok appeals to voters at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

From left: Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung delivers a speech at Sky Road in Daejeon, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigns at Seomun Market in Daegu and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok appeals to voters at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

 
In a matchup between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok, the former garnered 50.6 percent, while the latter received 36.7 percent, widening the gap to 13.9 percentage points.
 
Starting Wednesday, the publication or citation of poll results related to the June 3 presidential election is prohibited.  
 
Results from polls conducted before the blackout period may still be published or reported if the survey dates are clearly indicated. It is also permitted to cite poll results that were published before the blackout. 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-myung Kim Moon-soo Lee Jun-seok PPP DP Election

More in Politics

Major candidates set to vote early in presidential election

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung extends lead in final opinion poll before presidential election

In final presidential debate, candidates spar over nuclear armament, North Korea and martial law

Candidates face off in final Korean presidential debate — as it happened

Korea's early voting system: Everything you've wanted to know

Related Stories

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung's lead narrows after first televised debate, poll suggests

Gap in support between DP's Lee and PPP's Kim shrinking, election poll finds

Overseas voting for June 3 presidential election to kick off Tuesday

Lee heads to Jeju, Kim to unveil political reform at halfway point of campaign

10 ways to campaign for the presidency in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)