In final presidential debate, candidates spar over nuclear armament, North Korea and martial law
Published: 28 May. 2025, 01:44 Updated: 28 May. 2025, 01:58
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party and Kwon Young-gook of the progressive Democratic Labor Party wrangled over the night's themes of political polarization, foreign affairs and security issues.
Despite the hefty topics at hand, the candidate nonetheless spent much of their time rehashing their beef with each other as they took part in the two-hour televised debate hosted by the National Election Commission at the MBC studio in Mapo District, western Seoul. Their latest face-to-face war of words was even more heated than the previous debates that focused on the economy and social issues.
Alliance matters
Regarding his diplomatic vision, DP's Lee stressed, "I believe the foundation of Korea's diplomacy is the Korea-U.S. alliance," calling for the alliance to be "developed substantively, gradually and in a future-oriented manner."
He added that cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan is also necessary and should extend to areas such as security, technology, culture and the environment.
Lee also said it is important not to "ignore the relationship with China and Russia," calling to "appropriately manage" these ties. He said "there is no need to unnecessarily antagonize" these relationships, underscoring that "peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is very important."
Kim in turn said that North Korean leader "Kim Jong-un's dictatorship threatens our lives and property with its nuclear weapons and missile provocations." He warned that within South Korea "there are forces advocating for the withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed and the dismantling of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, shaking the foundation of our nation.
He raised Lee's alleged links to illegal remittances to the North during his time as Gyeonggi governor and called to "create a transparent and dignified inter-Korean relationship." Kim further pledged to "strengthen nuclear deterrence based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance."
Lee Jun-seok sharply criticized the "diplomatic missteps" of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and pledged to restore South Korea's global image through a practical leadership. He said if elected, he will merge the Unification Ministry with the Foreign Ministry and establish a new deputy prime minister for security policy position. He also proposed supplying South Korean weapons in lieu of increasing the defense cost-sharing deal with the United States.
Kwon, noting that peace creates jobs, said he would support the United States and North Korea establishing diplomatic relations. He called to "realize peace on the Korean Peninsula based on active exchanges" and "dialogue rather than confrontation." He further advocated a civilian defense minister and a five-year plan to transition to voluntary military service.
When asked by DP's Lee on his stance on South Korea's nuclear armament, PPP's Kim replied, "Rather than arming ourselves with nuclear weapons, we should achieve a nuclear balance," stressing it should be done so "carefully within the scope of maintaining the Korea-U.S. alliance."
Lee accused the former labor minister of being wishy-washy, and Kim clarified that if nuclear armament comes at the cost of the Seoul-Washington alliance, "then arming ourselves with nuclear weapons will be ineffective."
Lee questioned Kim on his position supporting redeploying U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea.
"If we redeploy tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula, we can't demand North Korea's denuclearization," Lee said. He noted that there is speculation that the United States placed South Korea on its "sensitive and other designated countries list (SCL)" because of suspicions of Seoul's nuclear armament intentions.
The two Lees in turn clashed over the deployment of the U.S.-led Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system to South Korea.
Lee Jun-seok noted Lee Jae-myung had previously claimed that "Thaad deployment is for U.S. defense," arguing that the DP candidate misunderstands the weapons system and echoed arguments typically raised by China.
Lee Jae-myung replied, "South Korea's defense should be based on its own independent missile defense system." But he said that since the Thaad system has been deployed despite much controversy, further debate is unhelpful to Seoul's diplomatic and security strategy.
PPP's Kim in turn indicated he could consider raising Seoul's share in the defense cost-sharing burden over the stationing of troops in Korea should U.S. President Donald Trump ask, taking into consideration various factors.
Not long into the debate, the candidates quickly resorted to undermining each other rather than focusing on substantive policy issues, sometimes following up on unfinished arguments and personal attacks from last Friday's debate.
PPP's Kim and Reform Party's Lee both launched an offensive against DP's Lee for his ongoing trials, coming down on allegations related to a land development scandal and illegal remittances to North Korea.
While candidates debated on the issue of political polarization, they clashed over loyalties following ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
Lee Jae-myung grilled Kim on his stance on Yoon's impeachment and ouster, calling him at one point Yoon's "avatar." Kim said he believes such a process is valid in accordance with the Constitutional Court's ruling, while noting that there could be procedural flaws in the process.
Lee Jae-myung also came down on Lee Jun-seok for reportedly going home to shower on the night of the martial law imposition before returning to the National Assembly. Kwon compared Lee Jun-seok to a younger Yoon and said he is "wasting everyone's time."
When Kim said "people are concerned" over Lee's five trials related to corruption and bribery scandals, the DP candidate countered "there is no evidence," blaming the Yoon administration.
"This election will decide whether the forces behind the insurrection return, or whether we are reborn as a hopeful new democratic republic," DP's Lee said in his closing remarks. "Please show that your vote is stronger than bullets, and that the true owners of this country are its people."
Kim recounted figures related to the land development scandal in Gyeonggi in a jab at Lee and said, "Let us put an end to the dictatorial monster and protect freedom, human rights, and democracy together."
Nonetheless, both DP and PPP candidates met with reporters after the debate and stressed the importance of "unity."
Kim said, "We can only win if we all come together," likely hinting at a merger with Lee Jun-seok.
"If I become president, I will respect everyone, regardless of whether they support me or not," DP's Lee said, adding, "I will strive to become a president of unity."
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)