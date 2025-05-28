 Major candidates set to vote early in presidential election
Major candidates set to vote early in presidential election

Published: 28 May. 2025, 10:46
From left: Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung delivers a speech at the Sky Road in Daejeon, People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo campaigns at Seomun Market in Daegu and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok appeals to voters at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on May 12. [YONHAP]

All three major presidential candidates are expected to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting for the June 3 presidential election.
 
Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party (DP) candidate, plans to vote early in Seoul on Thursday. Early voting for the presidential election is to take place on Thursday and Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
 

“There is a high possibility Lee will vote on the morning of the first day of early voting in Seoul,” said Jo Seoung-lae, chief spokesperson for the central election committee, in a briefing at the DP’s Yeouido headquarters on Tuesday. “Other key election committee members will also vote early.”
 
There are reports that Lee may cast his ballot in the Sinchon area in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, alongside young voters.
 
The DP aims to carry the momentum of record-high overseas voter turnout into early voting.
 
Kim Moon-soo, the People Power Party (PPP) candidate, will vote early in Incheon's Gyeyang District, Lee's home constituency and a DP stronghold.
 
An official at a community welfare center in Buk District, Gwangju installs a voting booth ahead of early voting on May 27. [YONHAP]

“Choosing Gyeyang reflects our determination to overturn the race in Lee's district and initiate a ‘golden cross’ during the blackout period when polls cannot be published,” said the PPP.
 
Kim had previously pledged to abolish early voting during the party’s primary, but on Sunday he encouraged voters to participate in early voting.  
 
“We will fully mobilize the party’s capabilities to monitor early voting,” said Kim during a visit to Okcheon, North Chungcheong, at the birthplace of the late First Lady Yuk Young-soo, wife of Park Chung Hee. “So please do not worry and participate in early voting. I will also participate in early voting.”
 
Following his early vote, Kim plans to launch a campaign blitz in the greater Seoul area, starting with Incheon.
 
Lee Jun-seok, the Reform Party candidate, is considering casting his ballot in Dongtan New Town, part of his constituency in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
