Acquaintance of Ko Min-si also accused of bullying denies accusations
Published: 28 May. 2025, 16:11
- SHIN MIN-HEE
An acquaintance of Ko Min-si, who was also recently accused of being a bully in middle school alongside the actor, denied the allegations in a social media post on Tuesday.
The acquaintance, who revealed herself to be a hairdresser, asked for evidence that she had bullied anyone in middle and high school, adding that she “swore” to never have done such a thing.
“Please come over,” she wrote, referring to the parties involved. “Come talk to me directly. I am confident even to all my customers.” She disclosed the address for her hair salon as well.
She added that she would take legal action against the writers behind the recent post containing the accusations.
On Monday, a post titled “We are the victims of school bullying by actor Ko” was posted on a popular online community, claiming that Ko and an acquaintance had habitually bullied and extorted classmates in middle school.
Ko has since denied all allegations and said through her agency, Mystic Story, that she would take legal action.
