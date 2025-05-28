Bullet found in luggage of American dad departing Korea after child's K-pop audition
Published: 28 May. 2025, 21:34
A bullet was discovered in the checked luggage of an American man in his 50s who had traveled to Korea for his child’s K-pop audition, prompting a police investigation.
According to the Busan Airport Police Unit on Wednesday, a single round of live ammunition was found around 2:15 p.m. in the checked baggage of the American national at the international departure area of Gimhae International Airport. The bullet was detected by a security officer during routine screening.
The airport police handed the person over to the Gangseo Police Precinct in Busan on suspicion of violating Korea’s Act on the Safety Control of Firearms, Swords and Explosives.
The man reportedly told police that he did not know how the bullet had ended up in his luggage, though it had been in his possession in the United States.
The man entered Korea on April 29 to accompany his child to a K-pop audition. After visiting his sibling who lives in Busan, he and his child were on their way back to the United States when the bullet was discovered.
Following a joint investigation, police and other authorities found no indication of terrorism or espionage. The American was permitted to leave the country but will be required to appear for police questioning upon reentering Korea, which is scheduled for September.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
