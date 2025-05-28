 Busan bus union agrees to wage hike with management, ends hourslong strike
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Busan bus union agrees to wage hike with management, ends hourslong strike

Published: 28 May. 2025, 15:25
A notice on alternative transportation is posted at a city bus stop in front of Lotte Department Store in Busanjin District, Busan, on May 28, as the city’s bus union launched a general strike in the morning that day. [NEWS1]

A notice on alternative transportation is posted at a city bus stop in front of Lotte Department Store in Busanjin District, Busan, on May 28, as the city’s bus union launched a general strike in the morning that day. [NEWS1]

 
Unionized bus workers in the southeastern port city of Busan reached a last-minute wage hike agreement with management Wednesday, subsequently ending their strike just hours after it began.
 
The agreement on a 10.48 percent wage hike for 2025 was reached shortly before 1 p.m. between Busan's bus workers' union and their employers through labor mediation, after some workers went on strike early Wednesday morning.
 

Related Article

Bus services in Busan were partially disrupted, including during the morning rush hour, as drivers staged the first walkout in 13 years in South Korea's second biggest city after their wage negotiations collapsed over differences over the size of the wage increase.
 
The union was set to call off the strike shortly after the agreement.
 
Under the agreement, the two sides also raised the retirement age to 64 from the current 63.

Yonhap
tags Korea bus transportation union strike

More in Social Affairs

Korea sees first Q1 birth uptick in a decade, boosted by rising marriages

Seoul to roll out Korean language educational program for multicultural students

Fire breaks out in building near Sewoon Plaza

Acquaintance of Ko Min-si also accused of bullying denies accusations

Seoul police to mobilize 6,400 officers to guard ballot boxes

Related Stories

Seoul buses resume service following wage agreement

Commuter chaos avoided in Seoul as bus drivers launch work-to-rule strike

Seoul's city bus union set to begin general strike Wednesday

Seoul city bus union postpones planned strike amid collective bargaining negotiations

International residents left in the dark as Seoul bus strikes begin
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)