 Courthouse rioter given 1-year prison term
Published: 28 May. 2025, 15:42
A member of a conservative group holds up a Korean flag toward a transport bus at the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul, on May 10. [YONHAP]

A man in his 40s was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday on charges of violence during a courthouse riot related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in January.
 
The Seoul Western District Court handed down the sentence to the 41-year-old man, surnamed Cho, for trespassing at the same court building and breaking its windows during the riot on Jan. 19.
 

A total of 63 people have been indicted in connection with the riot, which was prompted by the court's decision to extend Yoon's detention over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
 
The same court also sentenced a 37-year-old man, surnamed Park, to a one-year imprisonment, suspended for two years, on charges of assaulting a reporter of broadcaster MBC during the riot.
 
The prosecution earlier demanded two years in prison for both Cho and Park.

Yonhap
tags Court Yoon Suk Yeol Martial law

