Courthouse rioter given 1-year prison term

A man in his 40s was sentenced to one year in prison Wednesday on charges of violence during a courthouse riot related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in January.The Seoul Western District Court handed down the sentence to the 41-year-old man, surnamed Cho, for trespassing at the same court building and breaking its windows during the riot on Jan. 19.A total of 63 people have been indicted in connection with the riot, which was prompted by the court's decision to extend Yoon's detention over his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.The same court also sentenced a 37-year-old man, surnamed Park, to a one-year imprisonment, suspended for two years, on charges of assaulting a reporter of broadcaster MBC during the riot.The prosecution earlier demanded two years in prison for both Cho and Park.