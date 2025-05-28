 Impersonation scam prompts public warning from actor couple's agency
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Impersonation scam prompts public warning from actor couple's agency

Published: 28 May. 2025, 20:00
Actor Lee Na-young at a fashion event on Oct. 29, 2024 [NEWS1]

Actor Lee Na-young at a fashion event on Oct. 29, 2024 [NEWS1]

 
The agency representing actor couple Won Bin and Lee Na-young issued a warning on Wednesday about a recent impersonation scam targeting businesses.
 
Eden9, the agency for the actors, wrote on its official Instagram account that it had “received reports that someone impersonated an employee of the company and requested advance payment for restaurant reservations and expensive alcoholic beverages.”
 

Related Article

 
“Our staff members never make any monetary demands, including asking for advance payments when making reservations, under any circumstances,” the agency said. “If you receive a suspicious request, do not transfer money or respond. Please be extra cautious to avoid falling victim to fraud.”
 
The agency added that it was sharing the notice in hopes of preventing further fallout from the scam.
 
Eden9 Entertainment's warning against impersonation scams [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Eden9 Entertainment's warning against impersonation scams [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
So-called “no-show” scams have been on the rise, with fraudsters impersonating campaign staff, lawyers, firefighters and employees of government agencies. Celebrities and their representatives have not been exempt from such schemes.
 
Numerous other celebrities have made similar warnings, including singers Nam Jin, Yoon Jong-shin and Song Ga-in, as well as actors Ha Jung-woo, Namkoong Min, Byeon Woo-seok and more.
 
Won Bin and Lee married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a son, in December the following year.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags fraud Lee Na-young

More in Social Affairs

Impersonation scam prompts public warning from actor couple's agency

Healthy but not happy: Korean youth survey raises alarms on mental health, phone use

Hot bot: Umanned firefighting vehicle is demonstrated at Fire & Safety Expo Korea

Man gets 18 months for failing to disclose HIV status to sexual partner, purchasing and using methamphetamine

Korea sees first Q1 birth uptick in a decade, boosted by rising marriages

Related Stories

Na Young-soo, 85, leader of Korean choral singing, dies

The return of Cho

Supreme Court rules Cho Young-nam not guilty of fraud

New reality show 'Youn’s Stay' to begin airing from Jan. 8 on tvN

Lee Seung-gi's father-in-law indicted in 'unprecedented case of stock price manipulation'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)