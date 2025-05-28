Impersonation scam prompts public warning from actor couple's agency
Published: 28 May. 2025, 20:00
The agency representing actor couple Won Bin and Lee Na-young issued a warning on Wednesday about a recent impersonation scam targeting businesses.
Eden9, the agency for the actors, wrote on its official Instagram account that it had “received reports that someone impersonated an employee of the company and requested advance payment for restaurant reservations and expensive alcoholic beverages.”
“Our staff members never make any monetary demands, including asking for advance payments when making reservations, under any circumstances,” the agency said. “If you receive a suspicious request, do not transfer money or respond. Please be extra cautious to avoid falling victim to fraud.”
The agency added that it was sharing the notice in hopes of preventing further fallout from the scam.
So-called “no-show” scams have been on the rise, with fraudsters impersonating campaign staff, lawyers, firefighters and employees of government agencies. Celebrities and their representatives have not been exempt from such schemes.
Numerous other celebrities have made similar warnings, including singers Nam Jin, Yoon Jong-shin and Song Ga-in, as well as actors Ha Jung-woo, Namkoong Min, Byeon Woo-seok and more.
Won Bin and Lee married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a son, in December the following year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
