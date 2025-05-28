Jeju police investigate parent over allegations of threats against 10 elementary school staff
Published: 28 May. 2025, 20:55
A parent who filed child abuse complaints against 10 teachers and staff members of the Jeju school that their child attended is now under police investigation for allegedly threatening the educators.
The Jeju Dongbu Police Precinct said Wednesday that it is investigating the child's parent on charges of making threats against the school staff.
According to police, the parent filed complaints from December last year through early May, accusing the staff at an elementary school in Jeju City of child abuse. They claimed that their child suffered a chronic illness as a result of being traumatized by the teachers’ instructional methods.
In the process of contacting the teachers, the parent reportedly made threatening statements, including death threats. The child's parent is also accused of making menacing remarks toward a male teacher who was preparing for his wedding, allegedly saying that they would "cause a scene" at the event.
Before filing the complaints, the parent had also lodged repeated civil petitions with the education office, city education office and school administration staff, police said.
Authorities discovered evidence of the threats while investigating the abuse complaints and have since launched a formal inquiry. Investigators are currently questioning the teachers involved and plan to summon the parent for questioning soon.
“Details cannot be disclosed at this stage as the case is under investigation,” a police official said.
The incident comes amid a series of cases of abuse directed at teachers in Jeju.
On May 22, a middle school teacher in the region was found dead after reportedly receiving repeated civil complaints from a student’s family, prompting a separate police investigation. In another case, a male high school student physically assaulted a teacher during class, raising further concerns about the protection of teachers’ rights.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
