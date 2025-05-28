KBS probing 'accidental' post by World account in support of PPP's Kim
Published: 28 May. 2025, 13:20
A recent comment supporting conservative People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo, posted on YouTube from an official KBS account, was an "accident," the broadcaster said Tuesday.
“An internal investigation confirmed that one of the personnel with account access posted the comment while watching the live broadcast at home on their mobile phone, having forgotten they were using the official KBS account,” a KBS representative said.
The controversy arose on Friday, during the second televised debate of the 21st presidential election, when a comment reading “Moon-soo is doing well today” appeared on the Arabic-language YouTube account KBS World Arabic. Although the comment was later deleted, screenshots of it spread online and drew public attention.
“We recognize the seriousness of this incident, especially during a presidential election period when political neutrality is more important than ever," the broadcaster's representative said. "We will review whether the employee violated company regulations and proceed with related disciplinary procedures.
“We will implement strict measures to strengthen security management of our official YouTube accounts and enhance staff training to prevent similar incidents in the future.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
