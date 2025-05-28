Korea seizes record 1.7 tons of cocaine; four suspects referred for prosecution

Korea's customs authorities said Wednesday they have seized a record 1.7 tons of cocaine and referred four suspects to prosecutors on charges of attempting to smuggle the illegal drug into the country.The cocaine, an amount estimated to be enough for approximately 57 million doses, was discovered on April 2 aboard a 32,000-ton cargo ship that docked at a port in Gangneung on the country's east coast, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS)."This case marks the largest cocaine smuggling attempt in South Korea's history, linked to an international drug cartel," said Shin Kyung-jin, a senior KCS official. "It is a stark reminder that South Korea is by no means safe from the threat of cocaine."Authorities said the operation began following intelligence provided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, which indicated that a significant amount of cocaine was hidden aboard the vessel.The KCS and the Korea Coast Guard launched a joint investigation based on this tip-off.Investigators have identified eight crew members as allegedly being involved in the smuggling operation.Of those, four were arrested and referred to the prosecution for indictment, while the remaining four suspects had disembarked the vessel before its arrival in Korea and returned to the Philippines.Authorities said they are working with Interpol to issue red notices for their arrest.Yonhap