 Korea seizes record 1.7 tons of cocaine; four suspects referred for prosecution
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea seizes record 1.7 tons of cocaine; four suspects referred for prosecution

Published: 28 May. 2025, 15:47
Cocaine seized from a foreign vessel docked at a port in Gangneung is displayed at the Donghae Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Donghae, Gangwon, on May 28. The drugs were confiscated on April 2 during a joint operation by the Donghae Regional Coast Guard and the Seoul Main Customs Office. [YONHAP]

Cocaine seized from a foreign vessel docked at a port in Gangneung is displayed at the Donghae Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Donghae, Gangwon, on May 28. The drugs were confiscated on April 2 during a joint operation by the Donghae Regional Coast Guard and the Seoul Main Customs Office. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's customs authorities said Wednesday they have seized a record 1.7 tons of cocaine and referred four suspects to prosecutors on charges of attempting to smuggle the illegal drug into the country.
 
The cocaine, an amount estimated to be enough for approximately 57 million doses, was discovered on April 2 aboard a 32,000-ton cargo ship that docked at a port in Gangneung on the country's east coast, according to the Korea Customs Service (KCS).
 

Related Article

"This case marks the largest cocaine smuggling attempt in South Korea's history, linked to an international drug cartel," said Shin Kyung-jin, a senior KCS official. "It is a stark reminder that South Korea is by no means safe from the threat of cocaine."
 
Authorities said the operation began following intelligence provided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, which indicated that a significant amount of cocaine was hidden aboard the vessel.
 
The KCS and the Korea Coast Guard launched a joint investigation based on this tip-off.
 
Cocaine seized from a foreign vessel docked at a port in Gangneung is displayed at the Donghae Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Donghae, Gangwon, on May 28. The drugs were confiscated on April 2 during a joint operation by the Donghae Regional Coast Guard and the Seoul Main Customs Office. [YONHAP]

Cocaine seized from a foreign vessel docked at a port in Gangneung is displayed at the Donghae Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Donghae, Gangwon, on May 28. The drugs were confiscated on April 2 during a joint operation by the Donghae Regional Coast Guard and the Seoul Main Customs Office. [YONHAP]

 
Investigators have identified eight crew members as allegedly being involved in the smuggling operation.
 
Of those, four were arrested and referred to the prosecution for indictment, while the remaining four suspects had disembarked the vessel before its arrival in Korea and returned to the Philippines.
 
Authorities said they are working with Interpol to issue red notices for their arrest.

Yonhap
tags Korea cocaine drugs

More in Social Affairs

Korea sees first Q1 birth uptick in a decade, boosted by rising marriages

Seoul to roll out Korean language educational program for multicultural students

Fire breaks out in building near Sewoon Plaza

Acquaintance of Ko Min-si also accused of bullying denies accusations

Seoul police to mobilize 6,400 officers to guard ballot boxes

Related Stories

Meth traces found in all wastewater plants surveyed by gov't

Two tons of cocaine seized from ship on Korea's east coast

'Korea no longer safe from cocaine,' police warn after liquid drug bust

Customs seize 720 kgs of cocaine from container ship in Busan Port

Six drug cartel members involved in Busan cocaine caper caught in Brazil
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)