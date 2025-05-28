Man fined 5 million won for hacking billboards to post image of Yoon with insults
Published: 28 May. 2025, 11:45
A man in his 30s received a fine in court for hacking into a wireless communication network used by digital billboards and displaying a photo of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, along with a message calling out "pig dogs."
The Seoul Northern District Court fined the man 5 million won ($3,640) for violating laws related to obstruction of business, damage to computer systems and the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection on Tuesday, according to legal sources on Wednesday.
The man was accused of illegally accessing the wireless communication network of a restaurant and a nail salon in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Feb. 6 last year by entering a password and altering the billboard designs without permission.
As a result, the hacked billboards displayed a photo of Yoon along with the phrase “Suck it up, you pig dogs,” for about a day at the restaurant and six days at the nail salon.
“The defendant’s actions appear to have caused significant damage to the victims’ businesses,” said the court. “No one may access an information network without proper authorization or by exceeding permitted access.”
“The defendant has not been forgiven by the victims or made restitution, but it is a favorable factor that he is reflecting on his crime and has no prior criminal record.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
