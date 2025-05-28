 Police commence investigation into student who allegedly assaulted teacher in Jeju
Police commence investigation into student who allegedly assaulted teacher in Jeju

Published: 28 May. 2025, 12:05
[NEWS1]

Police began investigations into a student who allegedly assaulted a teacher during class in Jeju, officials said Wednesday.
 
The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a high school in Jeju, where a male student punched a teacher during a lesson, according to Jeju Seobu Police Precinct on Wednesday. The motive behind the student’s actions has not been disclosed.
 

“The victimized teacher does not want the incident to be publicized, so we cannot provide further details,” said a police official.
 
The Jeju Provincial Office of Education plans to convene a teacher rights protection committee to deliberate on disciplinary action against the student.
 
The incident comes amid heightened concerns over teacher safety in Jeju.
 
Last Thursday, a middle school teacher in the region died after reportedly suffering prolonged pressure from a student’s family, fueling calls for stronger measures to protect educators’ rights.
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
