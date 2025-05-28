Seoul city bus union postpones planned strike amid collective bargaining negotiations
Published: 28 May. 2025, 09:18
Despite a breakdown in wage and collective bargaining negotiations, the Seoul city bus union decided to postpone its planned strike on Wednesday.
The Seoul City Bus Workers’ Union under the Federation of Korean Trade Unions held a branch leaders’ meeting at its Yongsan District office around 2 a.m. early Wednesday to vote on whether to proceed with the general strike, according to both labor and management on the same day. As a result, the union decided to hold off the strike.
Of the 63 members present, 49 voted to postpone the strike, 11 voted in favor of striking and three abstained.
“We are convinced that even if we go on strike, neither Seoul city nor the bus operators will change their stance, so it would be a meaningless action,” said a union representative. “After confirming our rights through lawsuits and petitions to the Ministry of Labor and Employment, we plan to resume negotiations after the company and Seoul city can no longer make unreasonable claims.
Internal concerns also influenced the decision, including the potential for public disruption ahead of the June 3 presidential election and the difficulties for early morning workers, like cleaning staff, might face.
“We sincerely welcome and thank the labor union for deciding to postpone the strike,” the Seoul Bus Transportation Business Association, representing management, said in a statement. “From the first bus this morning, we will do our utmost to ensure safe and normal operations for the public.”
“The association respects the labor union’s decision to postpone the strike and plans to resume wage negotiations with the labor union as soon as possible,” said the association. “We will once again respectfully request the need for wage system reform in future negotiations with the labor union.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the two sides held a final negotiation session at the Seoul Regional Labor Relations Commission in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, which lasted about nine hours.
However, the negotiation session was adjourned at around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday after both sides failed to reach an agreement. The union had initially planned to strike from the first bus service of the day, but later chose to postpone the action.
“As of 4 a.m., we have confirmed that the first city bus is operating normally,” a Seoul city official said.
Consequently, the city also announced the cancellation of its emergency transportation plans that had been prepared in anticipation of the strike.
“We are relieved that the postponement of the strike minimized confusion for commuters,” said Yeo Jang-kwon, head of Seoul city’s transportation office. “The city government will continue to do everything it can to minimize public inconvenience in the event of any sudden actions by the union.”
