 Seoul police to mobilize 6,400 officers to guard ballot boxes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul police to mobilize 6,400 officers to guard ballot boxes

Published: 28 May. 2025, 16:08
Korean National Police Agency's offices in Seodaemun District, western Seoul [NEWS1]

Korean National Police Agency's offices in Seodaemun District, western Seoul [NEWS1]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday it will mobilize about 6,400 armed police officers to support the transport of ballot boxes in the June 3 presidential election, signaling an intent to quell the controversy over vote rigging.
 
The agency also said it will deploy about 6,200 police officers to guard or patrol 426 early voting stations and 2,260 main voting stations throughout the capital. In addition, 1,250 officers will be sent to 25 ballot-counting stations to maintain order, it noted.
 

Related Article

Police plan to strengthen their security posture during the early voting on Thursday and Friday and enforce the highest-level security alert on June 3, the agency said.

Yonhap
tags Election Korea

More in Social Affairs

Korea sees first Q1 birth uptick in a decade, boosted by rising marriages

Seoul to roll out Korean language educational program for multicultural students

Fire breaks out in building near Sewoon Plaza

Acquaintance of Ko Min-si also accused of bullying denies accusations

Seoul police to mobilize 6,400 officers to guard ballot boxes

Related Stories

Political figures cast their votes as Election Day begins

Gov't vows stern measures against illegal acts ahead of presidential election

Police bolster security for presidential candidates amid terror threats

Kooky, controversial, criminal: Cashed-up candidates come out of the woodwork for Korea's presidential elections

[WHY] Shamanism, phone calls and the presidential election
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)