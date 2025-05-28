Seoul police to mobilize 6,400 officers to guard ballot boxes

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday it will mobilize about 6,400 armed police officers to support the transport of ballot boxes in the June 3 presidential election, signaling an intent to quell the controversy over vote rigging.The agency also said it will deploy about 6,200 police officers to guard or patrol 426 early voting stations and 2,260 main voting stations throughout the capital. In addition, 1,250 officers will be sent to 25 ballot-counting stations to maintain order, it noted.Police plan to strengthen their security posture during the early voting on Thursday and Friday and enforce the highest-level security alert on June 3, the agency said.Yonhap