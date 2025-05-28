 Seoul to roll out Korean language educational program for multicultural students
Seoul to roll out Korean language educational program for multicultural students

Published: 28 May. 2025, 16:48
Seoul Superintendent of Education Jung Geun-sik delivers congratulatory remarks at the “2025 Multicultural Education Policy Forum,” at Vabien 2 in Jung District, central Seoul, on April 8. [NEWS1]

Starting in June, Seoul will roll out a new Korean language education program designed to help multicultural students adapt to school life and improve their academic performance, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education announced Tuesday. 
 
The initiative, titled the “2025 Da-ieum Korean as a Second Language Program (KSL),” will offer customized language instruction even in districts with relatively low numbers of multicultural students.
 

The move comes in response to a growing number of multicultural students and international arrivals pursuing education in Korea.
 
Under the KSL program, each student will be paired with a Korean language instructor who will provide tailored lessons based on the student’s language proficiency. Instructors will visit schools in person to lead after-school classes, and bilingual assistants will be assigned as needed.
 
The program offers 60 lessons — 40 during the semester and 20 during vacation — for 44 multicultural students across elementary, middle and high schools.    
 
The program also includes an AI learning tool that will support literacy development from phonemic awareness to the equivalent of second-grade level, which will be available from June to December for a total of 75 students.  
 
“I expect this Korean language education support program to greatly help multicultural students in learning Korean.” Seoul Superintendent of Education Jung Geun-sik said. “We will do our best to create an environment where every student can receive an education without discrimination.”
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
