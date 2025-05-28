 That's not what I meant...
Published: 28 May. 2025, 20:00
 
25052309-Cartoon

25052309-Cartoon

 
Reform Party presidential candidate Lee Jun-seok, who had been polling around 10 percent and holding steady, is now facing backlash. During the third televised presidential debate on May 27, Lee stirred controversy by referencing a female body part in his remarks. The comment appeared intended to spark debate over comments by the son of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, but the reaction from both the Democratic Party and the public was overwhelmingly negative. On Wednesday, Lee issued an apology, stating, “I sincerely apologize to the people who felt uncomfortable.” [PARK YONG-SEOK]
