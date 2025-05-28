The consequences of power hostile to the press

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung have proven to be remarkably effective foils for one another. From the outset of Yoon’s presidency, controversies such as first lady Kim Keon Hee’s perceived disregard for public-private boundaries and a series of crony-based appointments gave Lee ample opportunity to raise his national profile as the main opposition leader. Yoon, in turn, was able to rally conservative support in the face of Lee’s ongoing legal troubles, ethical controversies and the Democratic Party’s repeated impeachment motions — more than 30 in total — which ultimately backfired and reinforced Yoon’s base. Their antagonistic symbiosis has continued into the current presidential race, leading some People Power Party supporters to joke bitterly that Yoon has become Lee's campaign manager.Both men rejected dialogue and inclusivity, choosing instead to escalate confrontation and treat each other as enemies. Now, one awaits a judicial ruling on a martial law case, while the other finds himself nearing the presidency as his rival’s downfall clears the path. Yet, despite these diverging trajectories, they share a crucial similarity: their hostility toward the media.Yoon’s adversarial relationship with the press was apparent from the start. His office introduced doorstep briefings at the Yongsan presidential compound, ostensibly to improve communication, but the format quickly became a liability. In one early incident, when questioned about a nominee with a drunk driving record, Yoon retorted, “Have you ever seen a minister this outstanding under the previous administration?” He unilaterally ended the briefings just six months in, following backlash over a controversial remark perceived as referring inappropriately to former U.S. President Joe Biden. In an unprecedented move, his office barred MBC reporters from boarding the presidential plane during an overseas trip, citing biased reporting. When public criticism grew, Yoon doubled down, accusing the broadcaster of attempting to “sabotage the alliance” and casting his response as a constitutional duty.Lee’s track record is not much better. Public perception of his attitude toward the media was shaped early on, during a live interview in 2018 after being elected governor of Gyeonggi. When a news anchor referred to his prior statement about taking responsibility for campaign issues, Lee snapped, “I never said that. Maybe that’s just how you see it,” showing visible irritation. When asked about rumors concerning his personal life, Lee was caught on camera telling his spokesperson, “Stop asking nonsense. If you keep this up, I’ll cut the interview. These reporters are so rude.” Moments later, he ended the interview abruptly, citing audio issues. The next day, he posted a Facebook response — not a reflection, but another criticism of the press.Has his media stance changed since? Not evidently. After being indicted last year in a North Korea-related remittance case, Lee said the press was “like a pet dog for prosecutors,” accusing them of distortions. Just three days ago, on May 25, when a reporter asked about press freedom should he win, Lee brushed it off: “That’s not urgent. Let’s talk later.” Aside from the three mandatory debates hosted by the National Election Broadcasting Debate Commission, Lee has refused all other joint or solo press events, including the Korea Press Club debate, a tradition among presidential candidates. Whether out of fear of making mistakes or simply to avoid uncomfortable questions, his approach echoes the same dismissive posture he displayed seven years ago.Why does a politician’s view of the press matter? Because it reveals how they intend to treat the public. Politicians who reject or antagonize the media are often those who disregard or diminish the public’s voice. Yoon’s presidency illustrates this vividly. During a town hall on medical reform, his security team forcibly removed pediatrician Lim Hyun-taek, who had sought entry to present frontline perspectives. At a KAIST graduation ceremony, where Yoon was promoting increased R&D funding, a graduate calling for restoration of budget cuts was dragged out mid-speech.With just a week left before the election, one message must be delivered not only to Lee Jae-myung — the frontrunner — but also to Kim Moon-soo, Lee Jun-seok, and every candidate in the race: respect for the press is respect for the people. The eventual collapse of Yoon’s presidency should serve as a warning to all who forget this principle.