Wednesday's fortune: Signs point to calm wins
Published: 28 May. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Both body and mind are in balance today.
🔹 You may receive welcome news.
🔹 A fruitful or productive opportunity may arise.
🔹 A meeting could lead to profit or progress.
🔹 You may be presented with a visionary path.
🔹 Enjoy a joyful encounter or a useful tip.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Something may bring a smile to your face.
🔹 An unexpected event could prove beneficial.
🔹 A delightfully smooth day awaits.
🔹 Ongoing work gains momentum.
🔹 Any road you take may lead to success.
🔹 Expect praise or an insightful discovery.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Share your wisdom — you may teach someone.
🔹 Handle what you can by yourself.
🔹 A decision may need to be made today.
🔹 Trust your intuition to guide you.
🔹 Build mutual relationships based on respect.
🔹 Don’t skip meals — stay nourished.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat for your mental wellness, not just hunger.
🔹 Take time to read or reflect.
🔹 Don’t overthink — keep things simple.
🔹 Gentleness may triumph over force.
🔹 Clear out what’s unnecessary today.
🔹 Shoes complete your style — don’t overlook them.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Trust your instincts — they’re likely on point.
🔹 Go for a win-win — get the best of both worlds.
🔹 Knock, and a door may open.
🔹 Mutual benefits align your interests.
🔹 Mornings may prove more productive.
🔹 Focus on personal growth while learning.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places — peace suits you better.
🔹 Be generous quietly and without fanfare.
🔹 Avoid expansion — streamline instead.
🔹 Stay neutral when tensions rise.
🔹 A financial expense may arise.
🔹 Split the bill fairly when dining out.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 Live freely — forget age and time.
🔹 The more, the merrier — people or possessions.
🔹 A winning streak may unfold today.
🔹 Merge efforts for meaningful progress.
🔹 You may find joy in every detail.
🔹 You and others may work in perfect sync.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Show pride in your children or home.
🔹 You may be treated or enjoy a hearty meal.
🔹 A meeting or helpful info may come your way.
🔹 Don’t delay — act on today’s plans.
🔹 Expect a day of positive momentum.
🔹 You’ll shine as the center of attention.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Health is the foundation of a good life.
🔹 Don’t endure pain — seek treatment early.
🔹 Fix problems before they grow.
🔹 Avoid favors or bribes — keep it clean.
🔹 Separate the personal from the professional.
🔹 Don’t be ruled by emotion — stay steady.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Outflow | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
🔹 You may ponder the freedom of having no dependents.
🔹 Eat well — try nutritional supplements too.
🔹 Silence may be wiser than speaking today.
🔹 Minor annoyances may arise — breathe through them.
🔹 Stay rational — don’t be led by feelings.
🔹 Seek solitude to recharge your mind.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Today could be the best day of the week.
🔹 Life may blossom with happiness.
🔹 Long-awaited news may finally arrive.
🔹 You may pursue a passion or hopeful task.
🔹 Savor simple but sure moments of joy.
🔹 Luck may walk hand-in-hand with you.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Living itself is a rewarding venture.
🔹 Health is your most valuable asset.
🔹 Expect a satisfying reason to spend.
🔹 Your efforts may yield visible results.
🔹 Finances and fortune look favorable.
🔹 Recognition and future vision may come into focus.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
