KBO managers call for check-swing challenge system

The managers of the two best clubs in the KBO both demanded the quick implementation of a rule allowing teams to challenge on-field check-swing calls.“They're doing it already in the minor league, and we should follow that up here,” LG Twins manager Youm Kyoung-youb told reporters before hosting the Hanwha Eagles at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.Youm was responding to a question about a controversial decision that worked in the Twins' favor from the previous night, with Lee Young-bin not getting called for a strike even though replays showed he had failed to check his swing.“It was about time we benefited from one of those calls,” Youm quipped, before adding, “Decisions like that can have a huge impact on games, and they can put a lot of pressure on umpires.”The KBO introduced the check-swing challenge system in the Futures League, its minor league, with an eye toward bringing it to the big league in the near future.Currently, check-swing calls are not reviewable in the KBO. Under the challenge system, however, teams will be able to ask for video replay to overturn them.“I think it'd be best to put this in place after the All-Star break,” Youm said. “I think the league should do it starting next year at the latest. I am sure they won't have to install new cameras for this. They can just use broadcast feeds.”Moments later, Eagles manager Kim Kyung-moon echoed Youm's sentiment.“The KBO has been quick adopting other changes, and I hope they can be just as speedy with the check-swing challenge,” said Kim, who came out of the dugout to demand an explanation from umpires after Lee's swing went uncalled. “I don't think there will be any issues if we have this in place after the All-Star break. The challenge system will make things fair for everyone.”YONHAP