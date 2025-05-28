Heo brothers together again at Busan KCC Egis
Published: 28 May. 2025, 18:16
Point guard Heo Hoon has signed with Busan KCC Egis as a free agent on a five-year deal worth of 800 million won ($583,000), joining his older brother Heo Ung ahead of the 2025-26 KBL season.
Egis announced the signing on Thursday, confirming the deal that includes 650 million won in salary and 150 million won in incentives.
Heo Hoon has family ties with Egis, as his brother Heo Ung plays for the Busan club, and their father Hur Jae, who is regarded as a Korean basketball legend, led the team as a head coach for a decade from 2005 to 2015.
Hur's two sons choose to spell their surname differently, from him.
Heo Hoon's transfer reunites the two brothers for the first time since the two played together at Yonsei University.
Heo Ung started his KBL career by joining Wonju Dongu Promy, now called Wonju DB Promy in 2014 as the No. 5 overall pick and moved to Egis as a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Heo Hoon began his pro career by joining Suwon KT Sonicboom in 2017 and has been on the books with the club ever since, except for his stint with military team Sangmu Basketball Team during the 2022-23 campaign.
The two have long expressed a desire to play together professionally, despite facing off as rivals on the court for years.
Heo Hoon emerged as one of the league’s top point guards, winning the regular season MVP in the 2019—20 season and leading the KBL in assists for two consecutive years in 2019—20 and 2020—21 campaigns.
He averaged 13.8 points and 6.2 assists in 31 minutes per game over 41 appearances during the 2024—25 regular season.
Egis spent a disappointing 2024-25 season despite what appeared to be their strong squad, which includes points guards Heo Ung and Choi Jun-yong and power forwards Song Kyo-chang and Lee Seung-hyun.
But the squad struggled throughout what turned out to be an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign for the team, finishing ninth on the 10-team table with 18 wins and 36 losses.
Egis appointed Lee Sang-min as their new head coach and are looking to revamp the squad for what could be “Super Team 2.0.”
“We expect Heo Hoon’s excellent court vision, speed and shooting ability to boost our playmaking, scoring and overall balance on both ends of the court,” Egis said in a statement.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)