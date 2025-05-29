Banks' capital adequacy ratio up in first quarter

Korean banks saw their capital adequacy ratio inch up in the first quarter of the year, data showed Thursday.The average capital adequacy ratio of 17 commercial and state-run banks stood at 15.68 percent as of the end of March, up from 15.60 percent three months earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).The ratio, a key barometer of financial soundness, measures the proportion of a bank's capital to its risk-weighted assets.The Switzerland-based Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an international organization of central banks, advises lenders to maintain a ratio of 10 percent or higher.Yonhap