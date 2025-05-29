Nuclear plant deal might be delayed until after Czech general election, Prime Minister Fiala warns

Korean, Japanese biz leaders agree to boost cooperation in AI, chips, CPTPP entry

Banks' capital adequacy ratio up in first quarter

BOK cuts interest rate to 2.5% as economic growth slows

DP candidate's vow to abolish Korea’s lump-sum salary system underscores its flaws

Related Stories

Minimum wage rise could spark up to ‘470,000 job losses’

NCSoft's CEO is the best paid in Korea in the first half

President approves bill to freeze and donate part of certain officials salaries

Peak-wage debate becomes generational conflict in finance

Salaries increase fast as young Koreans up the pressure