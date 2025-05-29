Easy Drop expansion

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Incheon International Airport Corporation announced on May 29 that a new Easy Drop location — the fifth in the country — will open on the second floor of the Korea City Air Terminal building near Samseong Station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.Easy Drop is a service that allows passengers to check in and drop off their luggage outside the airport before their flight. Upon arriving at Incheon International Airport, travelers can proceed directly to the departure hall without stopping at the check-in counter.The new branch is located in an unused section of the City Airport Terminal that had suspended operations in late 2022. The facility also connects to the airport limousine bus service, making travel to the airport more convenient.The Easy Drop service is currently available for passengers on international flights operated by Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and T’way Air departing from Incheon International Airport. Starting June 1, Jin Air passengers will also be eligible to use the service.[YONHAP]