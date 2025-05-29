Nature, elegance to blend in '2.0' The Hyundai department store in Busan
Published: 29 May. 2025, 16:46
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
A new The Hyundai shopping complex combining refined indoor and outdoor spaces that evoke the bustle of street markets will open its doors in the southeastern port city of Busan in 2027, Hyundai Department Store said Thursday.
The Hyundai Busan will be built on a sprawling 111,000-meter-square (27-acre) plot of land in Daejeo-dong, Gangseo District, spanning 200,000 square meters (2,153,000 square feet) of floor space.
The Hyundai is marketed as a more luxurious version of other Hyundai Department Store branches. The first opened in Yeouido, western Seoul, in 2021, while a second is slated to open in Gwangju in the latter half of this year.
The Busan branch is a "2.0" version of The Hyundai, designed to encompass the region's local identity, culture and the surrounding natural environment, according to the retailer.
Almost half of the area will serve as exhibition spaces for art and culture as well as green spaces like a water garden and a park.
The store architecture and design were benchmarked after urban spaces like Bryant Park in New York, which hosts markets and leisure sports, and the Grand Palais in Paris, a cultural complex renowned for its grand glass-domed architecture and soaring ceilings.
The Hyundai Busan will also host cultural events that fit the vibrant energy of the port city, specifically targeted for the younger generation, Hyundai said.
Construction will start as soon as October of this year, with the aim of officially opening in the first half of 2027.
"The Hyundai Busan aims to become a new landmark in the region by serving as an innovative cultural content platform that transforms customers’ lifestyles," a Hyundai spokesperson said.
"If The Hyundai Seoul marked a turning point for the future of department stores through its innovative, experience-focused spatial design, The Hyundai Busan will take it a step further as the evolved 'The Hyundai 2.0' model — offering a vision for the future of retail," the representative added.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)