Cheonan city, Independence Hall of Korea to host K-Culture Expo
Published: 29 May. 2025, 16:54
The Independence Hall of Korea, often called the “sacred ground of the nation,” is hosting a cultural event that blends tradition with cutting-edge technology next month. The city of Cheonan and the Independence Hall are organizing the 2025 Cheonan K-Culture Expo with My K Festa, set to run from June 4 to 8.
Now in its third year, the expo will feature a broad array of exhibitions, performances, hands-on activities and industry exchange programs under the theme “Global K-Culture in Full Bloom,” according to the city government on Thursday.
Cheonan officials say they aim to transform the historical memorial site — dedicated to Korea’s struggle against colonial rule — into a global hub for Hallyu, or Korean Wave, culture.
This year, organizers are expanding the number of exhibition zones from five to seven, adding technologies such as AI, extended reality (XR), immersive media and interactive installations to elevate visitor engagement.
The expo will feature existing themes like hangul, food, webtoons and beauty, while adding new sections for video content and gaming. The hangul zone, rebranded as the hangul industry pavilion, will showcase immersive media-driven reinterpretations of the script’s aesthetic and historical significance.
Visitors to the beauty pavilion can try AI-based tools that recommend personal skin care and makeup products. The video content section will offer an interactive AI film program that lets attendees experience film production powered by artificial intelligence.
The gaming section will include augmented reality-based games, indie game booths, board game zones and a 3-D character modeling area, all using AI and XR technologies to enhance participation.
In the webtoon pavilion, visitors can experiment with automated illustration tools that generate art from text prompts. The food pavilion will offer hands-on Korean cooking classes and traditional dish tastings.
The performance lineup spans a wide age range. It kicks off with an opening concert and includes a K-OST concert featuring popular drama soundtracks; a retro music show targeting middle-aged audiences; a "C’est Si Bon" concert, a nostalgic tribute to old-school Korean pop; a live radio broadcast of SBS’s “Wendy’s Youngstreet” (2021-) and a children’s musical based on the character Teenieping.
To improve comfort and accessibility, the venue will feature additional shaded areas, parasols and nursing rooms. Three medical response units and five ambulances will be on standby throughout the event.
Cheonan recently appointed official ambassadors for the expo. They include lyricist Park Noa, considered one of Korea’s first-generation AI composers; Lee Hee-bin, winner of the 2025 Korea Hanbok Beauty Pageant, and webtoon artist Grimzo, creator of the popular series on Naver, "Designated Bully" (2022-). The trio will promote the event through social media and take part in exhibitions and conferences.
Kim Seok-pil, acting mayor of Cheonan, said the Independence Hall attracted over 100,000 visitors during last year’s expo.
“It’s becoming a cultural landmark for Hallyu,” he said. “This year’s event will allow visitors to see, hear and experience the diversity and potential of K-culture.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM BANG-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
