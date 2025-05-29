Reform Party candidate under fire for sexist remarks in debate (KOR)

Lee Jun-seok, presidential candidate from the minor Reform Party, is facing backlash over a controversial remark during the third televised presidential debate earlier this week. The candidate used an explicitly vulgar expression involving a female body part while questioning Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party, referencing a term commonly associated with sexual violence. The comment stunned viewers, many of whom expressed concern over its suitability for public broadcast.Lee appeared to be drawing attention to past misogynistic online posts made by the son of Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung. However, critics argue that no context could justify the use of such language on a nationally televised debate watched by voters of all ages, including children. Some viewers said they were “worried their children might hear it,” highlighting the broader discomfort the remark caused.As a presidential candidate under nationwide scrutiny, Lee has a responsibility to exercise restraint. While robust debate is expected in any election, language that insults or wounds specific genders or social groups undermines the legitimacy of the process. Even if the remark was quoted from another source, the use of such coarse language — more likely to be heard in back alleys than in presidential debates — was deeply inappropriate.If Lee’s intention was to highlight a legitimate issue regarding a rival candidate’s family, he could have chosen a more respectful and effective manner of doing so. By resorting to demeaning language, he undermined his own credibility and blurred the lines between new politics and the outdated practices he frequently criticizes. For a candidate positioning himself as a reformist, such a lapse is especially damaging.Lee recently placed third in several polls, with support hovering around 10 percent. For a candidate representing a party with just three seats in the National Assembly, that marks a notable rise. His appeal to younger voters and the desire for new leadership have contributed to his growing support. Yet youth alone does not define a new political vision. A presidential contender must offer a clear, constructive roadmap for the country’s future.In this regard, Lee’s performance during the latest debate fell short. Rather than offering policy proposals or forward-looking ideas, he appeared focused on negative campaigning. That approach not only disappointed voters, but also raised questions about his leadership potential.Overall, the quality of the debate was disappointing. There was little in the way of meaningful policy discussion. Instead, candidates traded personal attacks and engaged in combative rhetoric. The debate format itself also drew criticism, but the candidates' own behavior revealed deeper flaws in Korea’s political culture. All participants must reflect on their conduct and commit to raising the standard of political discourse.이준석 개혁신당 후보의 여성 혐오성 발언을 둘러싼 파문이 커지고 있다. 그제 세 번째 대선후보 TV토론에서 이 후보가 입에 담기 부끄러울 정도로 저속한 표현을 쓴 게 문제였다. 이 후보는 권영국 민주노동당 후보에게 질의하면서 여성의 특정 신체 부위를 언급하며 성폭력의 의미를 담은 표현을 인용했다. 시청자들로선 귀를 의심하게 할 정도였다. 이 후보는 이재명 더불어민주당 후보의 아들이 과거에 작성했다고 의심되는 여성 혐오성 댓글을 부각하려는 의도였을 것이다. 그렇더라도 어린이·청소년을 포함한 전국의 시청자가 지켜보는 TV 방송에서 할 수 있는 말이 있고, 못 할 말이 있다. 토론을 지켜본 시청자들에게서 “아이들이 들을까 봐 걱정됐다”는 지적이 나오는 건 당연하다.이 후보는 한 사람의 평범한 시민이 아니라 전 국민이 주목하는 대선후보다. 자기 주장을 강하게 피력하는 것도 좋지만, 특정 성별이나 계층에 상처를 주지 않도록 말과 행동을 조심해야 한다. 그렇지 않다면 대선후보로서 자격이 없다. 아무리 남의 말을 인용한 것이라고 해도 시정잡배나 쓸 법한 저속한 표현을 대선 토론에서 꺼내는 건 자제했어야 한다. 이 후보의 주장대로 상대 후보 가족에 대한 검증이 필요했다면 다른 방식이나 표현으로도 할 수 있었을 것이다. 최소한의 품위마저 잃은 발언으로 상대를 공격한다면 이 후보가 그동안 비판해 온 구태 정치인과 다를 게 뭔가. 이제라도 이 후보는 잘못을 인정하고 유권자에게 깊이 사과하길 바란다.최근 각종 여론조사에서 이 후보는 지지율 10% 안팎으로 3위에 올랐다. 국회 의석수가 세 석뿐인 소수 정당으로선 상당한 약진이라고 평가할 수 있다. 40세의 비교적 젊은 정치인인 이 후보에게 새로운 정치 리더십을 원하는 유권자들의 기대가 반영된 결과로 보인다. 물론 나이만 젊다고 저절로 새로운 리더십이 만들어지는 건 아니다. 우리 사회가 나아갈 방향에 대해 신선하면서도 현실성 있는 비전을 제시할 수 있어야 한다. 그런데 그제 TV토론에서 이 후보가 보여준 모습은 새로운 리더십과는 거리가 멀었다. 이 후보는 미래 비전 제시가 아니라 네거티브 공세에만 매달렸던 건 아닌지 반성해야 한다.이번 대선 토론의 전반적인 수준은 매우 실망스러웠다. 국가의 미래를 위한 정책 대결이나 공약 검증은 찾아볼 수 없었고, 인신공격성 발언과 네거티브 공세가 판쳤다. 기계적 균형에 초점을 맞춘 토론 방식에도 문제가 있었지만, 상대에 대한 조롱과 비아냥을 서슴지 않았던 후보들의 태도는 우리 정치의 부끄러운 민낯을 드러냈다. 앞으로는 생산적이고 실질적인 토론으로 유권자의 판단을 도울 수 있도록 개선책이 필요하다.