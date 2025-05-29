The vanishing language of light: Neon signs fade into memory (KOR)

Once a defining feature of East Asian cityscapes and the atmospheric backdrop of countless Hong Kong films, neon signs are gradually disappearing. News of their removal from Hong Kong’s streets, where they once radiated vibrant hues across the night, underscores the fading of an era. These gas lamps, with their soft glow and retro charm, were more than just advertisements — they became cultural emblems and visual shorthand for the modern urban experience.In films such as “Blade Runner", neon signs helped construct the imagined aesthetic of future cities. Some scholars have even interpreted the neon-lit streets of Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo as reflections of East Asia’s compressed modernization — symbols of both industrial triumph and personal alienation beneath neon’s artificial twilight.Neon signs operate through a simple, yet elegant, mechanism. Glass tubes are filled with noble gases such as neon or argon. When high voltage is applied, the gas becomes ionized, emitting light according to each element’s unique energy levels. Neon, which lends its name to the medium, glows red-orange. Other gases, like argon and helium, produce different colors, allowing for a rich palette. Although neon signs were commercialized in the 1920s, the scientific understanding of gas discharge lighting dates back to the 17th century.In their prime, neon signs conveyed a striking visual intensity — bright colors emerging from deep darkness — that mirrored both the vibrancy and solitude of urban life. That aesthetic is slowly vanishing. Light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, more efficient and adaptable, has become the dominant technology of the 21st century. Unlike neon, which requires fragile glass tubes and specific gases, LEDs offer flexible formats, lower energy consumption and a broader range of applications.As a former researcher in plasma display technology, I recall vividly the electric pulse of ionized mercury gas moving through glass tubes. The blue-green glow produced by this process had a visceral vitality — an animated presence that mere LEDs often lack. It was more than light; it was expression.Much like the way fluorescent lights gained recognition as contemporary art through the works of Dan Flavin, neon deserves a place not only in design history, but also as part of humanity’s cultural heritage. Preserving the visual and emotional legacy of neon is not just a matter of nostalgia. It is an acknowledgment of a unique convergence of science, technology and urban artistry.20세기 후반 유행한 홍콩영화에서 밤거리 배경을 장식하던 네온사인이 점차 사라지고 있다는 뉴스를 접했다. 방전 램프 특유의 감성적 빛으로 기억되는 네온사인은 단순한 광고를 넘어 홍콩 문화를 상징하는 아이콘이었다. 게다가 ‘블레이드 러너’와 같은 영화에선 미래 도시의 감성을 나타내는 시각 장치로 활용되기도 했다. 일각에선 동아시아의 압축적 근대화 과정이 이 지역 대도시의 밤을 수놓은 네온사인에 고스란히 반영되었다는 시각도 있다.네온사인을 이루는 긴 유리관 속에는 네온이나 아르곤 같은 특정 원소의 기체가 들어 있다. 여기에 고전압을 가해 기체 방전을 일으키면, 각 원소가 지닌 에너지 준위에 따라 고유한 색의 빛이 나온다. 네온사인이란 이름의 유래인 네온 원소는 붉은 주황빛을 내지만, 아르곤이나 헬륨 등 다른 기체를 넣으면 발광 색이 훨씬 다채로워진다. 네온사인이 본격적으로 상용화된 건 1920년대지만, 기체 방전이 방출한 빛에 대한 기록은 무려 17세기 중반까지 거슬러 올라간다. 강한 색조와 짙은 어둠의 대비 속에 현대의 도시성과 개인의 고독을 드러내던 네온사인은 이제 홍콩 역사의 뒤안길로 들어섰다. 한국 번화가의 밤거리도 다르진 않을 것 같다. 네온사인이 사라지는 자리는 21세기를 대표하는 조명인 LED가 채우고 있다. 긴 유리관을 숙명처럼 거느려야 하는 네온사인과는 달리 LED는 점광원의 특성을 살려 다양한 방식으로 변형되며 응용된다.필자는 한때 디스플레이용 방전등을 개발하던 연구원이었다. 고전압으로 전리된 수은 기체가 유리관 속에서 꿈틀거리며 방출하는 특유의 청록빛은 네온사인의 역동성과 생명력을 피부로 느끼게 했다. 형광등이라는 일상 조명이 댄 플래빈의 설치 예술을 통해 인류의 문화적 유산으로 남은 것처럼 네온사인도 인류의 지적, 문화적 유산으로 당당히 자리매김하길 기원해 본다.